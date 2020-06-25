All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4081 224th Lane Se, Unit 202

4081 224th Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4081 224th Lane Southeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
Providence Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Providence Point, an over-55, very active, safe and gated community in Issaquah. Wonderful location just up the street from Lake Sammamish State Park. Very quiet, middle floor unit, with elevator and neighbor on one side only. Unit has great-room floor plan of living and dining rooms and 2 balconies with greenbelt views.

Recently upgraded with all new stainless steel appliances, new carpet throughout and all walls and trim repainted.

Pets are subject to approval on a case by case basis.

Features:
Kitchen with new full size range/oven and microwave; plus refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher, garbage disposal
Large living room and dining room area
Dining room with built-in desk/cabinet
Two decks: one off living room and one off master bedroom
Washer/dryer in unit
Single car garage parking
Master bedroom has private bath (shower) and large walk-in closet,
Air conditioning in master bedroom
Second bedroom with optional double doors into living room
Main bath with tub and access-assist hand rail
Indoor storage closet, secured, and separate from unit
Heating system is in-wall electric
Wheelchair accessible - there are no stairs in unit or to elevator in the building.

Providence Point Community is like no other with many additional features, providing free, fun activities:
Indoor pool and spa
Fitness center, ping pong table
Pea Patch gardening
Large book and video library
Walking trails
Organized group activities
Van-pool excursions for shopping, fireworks, concerts, etc.
Clubhouse with interior and exterior entertainment areas with kitchen
Tennis and pickle ball court
Golf putting green
Professionally maintained grounds and common areas
Gated community with 24 hour security
For more information, see community website at: www.providencepointcommunity.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

