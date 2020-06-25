4081 224th Lane Se, Unit 202

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Providence Point, an over-55, very active, safe and gated community in Issaquah. Wonderful location just up the street from Lake Sammamish State Park. Very quiet, middle floor unit, with elevator and neighbor on one side only. Unit has great-room floor plan of living and dining rooms and 2 balconies with greenbelt views.



Recently upgraded with all new stainless steel appliances, new carpet throughout and all walls and trim repainted.



Pets are subject to approval on a case by case basis.



Features:

Kitchen with new full size range/oven and microwave; plus refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher, garbage disposal

Large living room and dining room area

Dining room with built-in desk/cabinet

Two decks: one off living room and one off master bedroom

Washer/dryer in unit

Single car garage parking

Master bedroom has private bath (shower) and large walk-in closet,

Air conditioning in master bedroom

Second bedroom with optional double doors into living room

Main bath with tub and access-assist hand rail

Indoor storage closet, secured, and separate from unit

Heating system is in-wall electric

Wheelchair accessible - there are no stairs in unit or to elevator in the building.



Providence Point Community is like no other with many additional features, providing free, fun activities:

Indoor pool and spa

Fitness center, ping pong table

Pea Patch gardening

Large book and video library

Walking trails

Organized group activities

Van-pool excursions for shopping, fireworks, concerts, etc.

Clubhouse with interior and exterior entertainment areas with kitchen

Tennis and pickle ball court

Golf putting green

Professionally maintained grounds and common areas

Gated community with 24 hour security

For more information, see community website at: www.providencepointcommunity.com