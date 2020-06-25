4081 224th Lane Se, Unit 202

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Providence Point, an over-55, very active, safe and gated community in Issaquah. Wonderful location just up the street from Lake Sammamish State Park. Very quiet, middle floor unit, with elevator and neighbor on one side only. Unit has great-room floor plan of living and dining rooms and 2 balconies with greenbelt views.
Recently upgraded with all new stainless steel appliances, new carpet throughout and all walls and trim repainted.
Pets are subject to approval on a case by case basis.
Features:
Kitchen with new full size range/oven and microwave; plus refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher, garbage disposal
Large living room and dining room area
Dining room with built-in desk/cabinet
Two decks: one off living room and one off master bedroom
Washer/dryer in unit
Single car garage parking
Master bedroom has private bath (shower) and large walk-in closet,
Air conditioning in master bedroom
Second bedroom with optional double doors into living room
Main bath with tub and access-assist hand rail
Indoor storage closet, secured, and separate from unit
Heating system is in-wall electric
Wheelchair accessible - there are no stairs in unit or to elevator in the building.
Providence Point Community is like no other with many additional features, providing free, fun activities:
Indoor pool and spa
Fitness center, ping pong table
Pea Patch gardening
Large book and video library
Walking trails
Organized group activities
Van-pool excursions for shopping, fireworks, concerts, etc.
Clubhouse with interior and exterior entertainment areas with kitchen
Tennis and pickle ball court
Golf putting green
Professionally maintained grounds and common areas
Gated community with 24 hour security
For more information, see community website at: www.providencepointcommunity.com