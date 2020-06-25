All apartments in Issaquah
205 Newport Way NW #F-1

205 Newport Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

205 Newport Way Northwest, Issaquah, WA 98027
Gilman

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious open layout townhome in gated community in Issaquah! - Beautifully sited townhome located at the rear of the estate. Bordered by lush Native Growth. From the tucked away front entry to the cobblestone patio, it's perfect. Sophisticated, casual & gracious. On the main floor, slab granite breakfast bar, bleached maple hardwoods, entertaining areas move into the unsurpassed private rear gardens. The outstretched arms of the towering evergreens in Morgan's Ridge affording abundant wildlife and a repite like none other.

E-mail or call today for a showing! Schedule a showing online: showdigs.co/miin

Unit is currently occupied.

First + last + security deposit equal to 1 month's rent. Subject to change depending on strength of application. 12 month minimum lease.

(RLNE4967313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Newport Way NW #F-1 have any available units?
205 Newport Way NW #F-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
Is 205 Newport Way NW #F-1 currently offering any rent specials?
205 Newport Way NW #F-1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Newport Way NW #F-1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Newport Way NW #F-1 is pet friendly.
Does 205 Newport Way NW #F-1 offer parking?
No, 205 Newport Way NW #F-1 does not offer parking.
Does 205 Newport Way NW #F-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Newport Way NW #F-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Newport Way NW #F-1 have a pool?
No, 205 Newport Way NW #F-1 does not have a pool.
Does 205 Newport Way NW #F-1 have accessible units?
No, 205 Newport Way NW #F-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Newport Way NW #F-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Newport Way NW #F-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Newport Way NW #F-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Newport Way NW #F-1 does not have units with air conditioning.
