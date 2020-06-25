205 Newport Way NW #F-1

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious open layout townhome in gated community in Issaquah! - Beautifully sited townhome located at the rear of the estate. Bordered by lush Native Growth. From the tucked away front entry to the cobblestone patio, it's perfect. Sophisticated, casual & gracious. On the main floor, slab granite breakfast bar, bleached maple hardwoods, entertaining areas move into the unsurpassed private rear gardens. The outstretched arms of the towering evergreens in Morgan's Ridge affording abundant wildlife and a repite like none other.



E-mail or call today for a showing! Schedule a showing online: showdigs.co/miin



Unit is currently occupied.



First + last + security deposit equal to 1 month's rent. Subject to change depending on strength of application. 12 month minimum lease.



