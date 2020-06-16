1605 30th Ave NE

Amenities

Come and see this exquisite and beautiful Burnstead home in coveted Issaquah Highlands neighborhood with breathtaking, panoramic views from nearly every room. Lake, Olympic mountains, Seattle and Bellevue downtown. Spacious layout, 4,500+ square feet with 5 beds & 4.25 baths, daylight basement, and den.



The homes bright and airy interior features include hardwood and tile floors, high vaulted ceilings; and a toasty fireplace in the living room that adds coziness to the home. Additional rooms: office/study, bonus room, living room, dining room, family room, storage space, breakfast nook, pantry, and recreational room. Great room concept, chef's kitchen with granite counter-tops, Viking cooktop, double oven, built-in refrigerator, and a spacious pantry. Gorgeous master bed, five-piece master bath with jetted tub and large walk-in closet. Large deck and patio to enjoy and soak in the gorgeous views!



There are in-unit washer and dryer available.



A three-car garage and plentiful storage. Air conditioning and nest thermostat. Close to award-winning Issaquah schools step away from multiple parks and enjoy easy access to numerous hiking trails. Close to restaurants and coffee shops, dentist office, Swedish primary care, and hospital. Convenient transit options to Bellevue, Redmond, Seattle with quick access to I-90.



Available on August 1, 2019. First and one-month rent deposit; 12-month lease, no smoking.



Small dogs are okay with an additional deposit (We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet).



Tenant pays the following utilities: electricity, water, trash, sewage, gas, cable, and internet. Applicants should have total gross income at least 2x the rent and good credit scores.



Nearby parks: Central Park and Grand View Park.



Nearby Schools:

Grand Ridge Elementary School - 0.53 miles, 10/10

Issaquah High School - 2.13 miles, 8/10

Pacific Cascade Middle School - 1.37 miles, 7/10



