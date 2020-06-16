All apartments in Issaquah
1605 30th Ave NE

1605 30th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1605 30th Avenue Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Come and see this exquisite and beautiful Burnstead home in coveted Issaquah Highlands neighborhood with breathtaking, panoramic views from nearly every room. Lake, Olympic mountains, Seattle and Bellevue downtown. Spacious layout, 4,500+ square feet with 5 beds & 4.25 baths, daylight basement, and den.

The homes bright and airy interior features include hardwood and tile floors, high vaulted ceilings; and a toasty fireplace in the living room that adds coziness to the home. Additional rooms: office/study, bonus room, living room, dining room, family room, storage space, breakfast nook, pantry, and recreational room. Great room concept, chef's kitchen with granite counter-tops, Viking cooktop, double oven, built-in refrigerator, and a spacious pantry. Gorgeous master bed, five-piece master bath with jetted tub and large walk-in closet. Large deck and patio to enjoy and soak in the gorgeous views!

There are in-unit washer and dryer available.

A three-car garage and plentiful storage. Air conditioning and nest thermostat. Close to award-winning Issaquah schools step away from multiple parks and enjoy easy access to numerous hiking trails. Close to restaurants and coffee shops, dentist office, Swedish primary care, and hospital. Convenient transit options to Bellevue, Redmond, Seattle with quick access to I-90.

Available on August 1, 2019. First and one-month rent deposit; 12-month lease, no smoking.

Small dogs are okay with an additional deposit (We ask for a $500 pet deposit/pet).

Tenant pays the following utilities: electricity, water, trash, sewage, gas, cable, and internet. Applicants should have total gross income at least 2x the rent and good credit scores.

Nearby parks: Central Park and Grand View Park.

Nearby Schools:
Grand Ridge Elementary School - 0.53 miles, 10/10
Issaquah High School - 2.13 miles, 8/10
Pacific Cascade Middle School - 1.37 miles, 7/10

(RLNE4978293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 30th Ave NE have any available units?
1605 30th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 1605 30th Ave NE have?
Some of 1605 30th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 30th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1605 30th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 30th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 30th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 1605 30th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1605 30th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 1605 30th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 30th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 30th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1605 30th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1605 30th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1605 30th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 30th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1605 30th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 30th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1605 30th Ave NE has units with air conditioning.
