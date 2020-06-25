All apartments in Issaquah
Last updated May 22 2019 at 1:19 AM

1225 Pine Crest Circle NE

1225 Pine Crest Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1225 Pine Crest Circle Northeast, Issaquah, WA 98029
Issaquah Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1225 Pine Crest Circle NE Available 06/01/19 Issaquah highlands 5 bedroom plus Den and 5.5 bathroom newer home with a lot of amenities!!! A must see, Available for move in June 1st! - Welcome home to this centrally located home just a moments from shopping and Swedish Hospital within a very walk able community with a park! The water feature in the front yard welcomes you as you walk up to the covered entry into the home, Very modern home with great visibility thru to the view on the main floor. A mud room for all those items to collect by the front door but with a place to put them! The great room concept in the main living area with a large amazing kitchen with a subzero refrigerator, three ovens & warming drawer, gas stove top and microwave, dishwasher and wine refrigerator, a huge breakfast island for all to enjoy, the dining area just off the kitchen and living area all with views to enjoy! Gas fireplace in the living area with custom remote blinds and again more views!!! There is a bedroom on this floor and full bathroom for guests or an office space. Lets go upstairs to the Master bedroom is large with views and a gas fireplace, a wonderful custom walk in closet and a full bathroom suite with double vanity area, soaking tub and a huge shower with double heads. There are three other bedrooms, one comes with a loft bed full size that stays with the home, all are located on this floor with custom closets and great space in each room. Two full bathrooms as well on this floor. Lets go down to the basement area, enter the recreation room area with a built in entertainment center for your large TV! Wet bar with sink, refrigerator and dishwasher & wine refrigerator, great entertaining space. The lower level open plan is ideal for hosting large gatherings. There is another bedroom and full bathroom and extra storage. Access to the fenced rear yard with water feature and a great concrete sitting area and a covered patio area with sand box area. Please drive by the location if you like the neighborhood please call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty (206) 841-8527 for a private showing.

Please put this into your browser to view the home online walk thru: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=M9bF9Wy21UX&guides=0&play=1&ts=2&lp=1&qs=1

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a case by case with an additional $500 deposit per pet. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12-24 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty (206) 841-8527 to schedule a showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Reilly): (253) 590-9591
Leasing Cell (Misty): (206) 841-8527
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE4895101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Pine Crest Circle NE have any available units?
1225 Pine Crest Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Issaquah, WA.
What amenities does 1225 Pine Crest Circle NE have?
Some of 1225 Pine Crest Circle NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Pine Crest Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Pine Crest Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Pine Crest Circle NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 Pine Crest Circle NE is pet friendly.
Does 1225 Pine Crest Circle NE offer parking?
No, 1225 Pine Crest Circle NE does not offer parking.
Does 1225 Pine Crest Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Pine Crest Circle NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Pine Crest Circle NE have a pool?
No, 1225 Pine Crest Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Pine Crest Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 1225 Pine Crest Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Pine Crest Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 Pine Crest Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 Pine Crest Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 Pine Crest Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.
