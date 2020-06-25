Amenities

1225 Pine Crest Circle NE Available 06/01/19 Issaquah highlands 5 bedroom plus Den and 5.5 bathroom newer home with a lot of amenities!!! A must see, Available for move in June 1st! - Welcome home to this centrally located home just a moments from shopping and Swedish Hospital within a very walk able community with a park! The water feature in the front yard welcomes you as you walk up to the covered entry into the home, Very modern home with great visibility thru to the view on the main floor. A mud room for all those items to collect by the front door but with a place to put them! The great room concept in the main living area with a large amazing kitchen with a subzero refrigerator, three ovens & warming drawer, gas stove top and microwave, dishwasher and wine refrigerator, a huge breakfast island for all to enjoy, the dining area just off the kitchen and living area all with views to enjoy! Gas fireplace in the living area with custom remote blinds and again more views!!! There is a bedroom on this floor and full bathroom for guests or an office space. Lets go upstairs to the Master bedroom is large with views and a gas fireplace, a wonderful custom walk in closet and a full bathroom suite with double vanity area, soaking tub and a huge shower with double heads. There are three other bedrooms, one comes with a loft bed full size that stays with the home, all are located on this floor with custom closets and great space in each room. Two full bathrooms as well on this floor. Lets go down to the basement area, enter the recreation room area with a built in entertainment center for your large TV! Wet bar with sink, refrigerator and dishwasher & wine refrigerator, great entertaining space. The lower level open plan is ideal for hosting large gatherings. There is another bedroom and full bathroom and extra storage. Access to the fenced rear yard with water feature and a great concrete sitting area and a covered patio area with sand box area. Please drive by the location if you like the neighborhood please call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty (206) 841-8527 for a private showing.



Please put this into your browser to view the home online walk thru: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=M9bF9Wy21UX&guides=0&play=1&ts=2&lp=1&qs=1



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a case by case with an additional $500 deposit per pet. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12-24 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Reilly (253) 590-9591 or Misty (206) 841-8527 to schedule a showing.



