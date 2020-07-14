All apartments in Everett
Hampton Court
Hampton Court

Open Now until 6pm
11207 9th Pl W · (425) 970-8166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11207 9th Pl W, Everett, WA 98204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit E1 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,574

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 984 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hampton Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
online portal
There is something for everyone at Hampton Court, with 28 individual four-plex buildings spread over five wooded and professionally landscaped acres. Both inside and out, we have crafted an apartment living experience that you'll be happy to call home. We offer two-bedroom apartment homes with cozy wood-burning fireplace and in-unit laundry, where you can also enjoy assigned, covered parking and even an on-site basketball court.

Getting where you need to go has never been easier: Hampton Court is centrally located in Everett, WA, making it simple to commute to work or enjoy your favorite activities nearby.

Discover a more refined apartment experience at Hampton Court. Get in touch with our leasing team or book your leasing tour online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hampton Court have any available units?
Hampton Court has a unit available for $1,574 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does Hampton Court have?
Some of Hampton Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hampton Court currently offering any rent specials?
Hampton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hampton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Hampton Court is pet friendly.
Does Hampton Court offer parking?
Yes, Hampton Court offers parking.
Does Hampton Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hampton Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hampton Court have a pool?
No, Hampton Court does not have a pool.
Does Hampton Court have accessible units?
No, Hampton Court does not have accessible units.
Does Hampton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hampton Court has units with dishwashers.
