Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range Property Amenities basketball court carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance online portal

There is something for everyone at Hampton Court, with 28 individual four-plex buildings spread over five wooded and professionally landscaped acres. Both inside and out, we have crafted an apartment living experience that you'll be happy to call home. We offer two-bedroom apartment homes with cozy wood-burning fireplace and in-unit laundry, where you can also enjoy assigned, covered parking and even an on-site basketball court.



Getting where you need to go has never been easier: Hampton Court is centrally located in Everett, WA, making it simple to commute to work or enjoy your favorite activities nearby.



Discover a more refined apartment experience at Hampton Court. Get in touch with our leasing team or book your leasing tour online.