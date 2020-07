Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard green community lobby online portal package receiving

The Sage apartments in Seattle are surrounded by a natural preserve, providing unsurpassed serenity. This wooded enclave offers expansive, natural views from your private patio or balcony, close proximity to the I-5 and major employers, various choices for shopping and dining, and an abundance of outdoor activities. Moments of Zen are within reach as you take a refreshing dip in our outdoor heated swimming pool or relax in the outdoor spa while enjoying the picturesque wooded views. We invite you to browse our photo gallery and then schedule your appointment or drop by and visit us today for your personal tour and see why we say you'll want to make us your new home!