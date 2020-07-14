Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly carport

Come home to Mirabella Apartments, a place that stays true to its name and inspires you with ‘wondrous beauty’. Nestled a comfortable drive away from Seattle’s bustling downtown via I-5, our apartments in Everett, WA, mix the convenience of effortless rides with the comfort and elegance each of our units exudes, so you not only live, but you do it in style. Delight in a remarkable set of amenities, spacious floor plans, and a unique sense of home, and share the experience with your four-legged buddy—we’re pet-friendly!



No need to settle for less when you can have it all. Carefully designed two and three-bedroom residences are up for grabs for everyone ready to make the most out of every moment. Sporting all the necessary commodities like efficient appliances, washer and dryer sets, ample space to store your belongings, and patios/balconies that open to scenic views of our neighborhood—we made sure to cater not only to your needs but your desires, as well. This shows in a lovely firepl