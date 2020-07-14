All apartments in Everett
Mirabella Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Mirabella Apartments

805 112th St SE · (443) 732-3084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

805 112th St SE, Everett, WA 98208
Everett Mall South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit F203 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit K304 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit G301 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,760

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mirabella Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
carpet
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
carport
Come home to Mirabella Apartments, a place that stays true to its name and inspires you with ‘wondrous beauty’. Nestled a comfortable drive away from Seattle’s bustling downtown via I-5, our apartments in Everett, WA, mix the convenience of effortless rides with the comfort and elegance each of our units exudes, so you not only live, but you do it in style. Delight in a remarkable set of amenities, spacious floor plans, and a unique sense of home, and share the experience with your four-legged buddy—we’re pet-friendly!

No need to settle for less when you can have it all. Carefully designed two and three-bedroom residences are up for grabs for everyone ready to make the most out of every moment. Sporting all the necessary commodities like efficient appliances, washer and dryer sets, ample space to store your belongings, and patios/balconies that open to scenic views of our neighborhood—we made sure to cater not only to your needs but your desires, as well. This shows in a lovely firepl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (first pet), $200 (second pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month (first pet), $20/month (second pet)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mirabella Apartments have any available units?
Mirabella Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,515 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does Mirabella Apartments have?
Some of Mirabella Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mirabella Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mirabella Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mirabella Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mirabella Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mirabella Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mirabella Apartments offers parking.
Does Mirabella Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mirabella Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mirabella Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Mirabella Apartments has a pool.
Does Mirabella Apartments have accessible units?
No, Mirabella Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Mirabella Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mirabella Apartments has units with dishwashers.
