Amenities

Experience country club living at Charter Club, a quality apartment community located right on the southern shore of beautiful Silver Lake in Everett. For your enjoyment, we provide a state of the art fitness center, racquetball court, bi-level clubhouse available for private functions, indoor hot tub and outdoor pool. Our lakeshore setting affords wonderful opportunities to observe ducks, geese, coots, herons, eagles and even beaver! Surrounded by a peaceful residential neighborhood, Charter Club is just minutes from quality shopping, fine and casual dining, medical facilities, public parks and the I-5 freeway. Access to public transportation could not be more convenient--the bus stops right out front. Please call for an appointment today.