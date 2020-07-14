All apartments in Everett
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 PM

Alister Parx Apartments

605 Center Rd · (425) 309-7974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to 6 Weeks Free! Self Guided Tours Available! --- Get Up to 6 Weeks Free on Select Homes! Limited Time Special! -- Schedule a Self Guided tour today!
Location

605 Center Rd, Everett, WA 98204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

See 16+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1086 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1086 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1086 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alister Parx Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
e-payments
trash valet
yoga
We get it. You want more than a home; you want a lifestyle. And you want to live it in a place that has amazing style, keeps you wired and up to date, encourages your health and fitness goals, and connects you with friends not just on Social Media, but in a real hangout space right where you are.Welcome to life the way you want it at Alister Parx.Undeniably social, spacious and comfortable, Alister Parxs one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer you a perfect place to entertain, chill after a long day, and just enjoy life. Move-in ready interiors offer everything youd expect and then some redesigned kitchens and bathrooms with upgraded finishes, wood-styled flooring, spacious master suites, tiled wood-burning fireplaces, stacked washer dryers, vaulted ceilings, and more. The community also offers a variety of generous fitness and social-focused amenities, including a redesigned pool and spa, open-concept WiFi social spaces, sports court, Woof and Wag park, two playgrounds, and a fully-expanded fitness center, making it easy to build strength while also building that sense of community. When you want to go exploring, Alister Parx is a stones throw from anywhere you need to be. With Boeing at Paine Field, I-5, 405 or 525, and Metro Park 'n' Ride all under a mile away, daily commutes are refreshingly simple. Shopping excursions, weekend hikes on nature reserves, and morning runs overlooking the North Puget Sound are easily accessible. Looking for even more adventure? Seattle -- with its plethora of urban eateries, museums, and shopping is just a short trip south.From its exceptional comforts to its awesome connectivity, Alister Parx has enough to make you want to call us, well home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 Holding Fee, $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $20/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $125/month, carports $50/month, assigned parking $35/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Alister Parx Apartments have any available units?
Alister Parx Apartments has 30 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does Alister Parx Apartments have?
Some of Alister Parx Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alister Parx Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Alister Parx Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Up to 6 Weeks Free! Self Guided Tours Available! --- Get Up to 6 Weeks Free on Select Homes! Limited Time Special! -- Schedule a Self Guided tour today!
Is Alister Parx Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Alister Parx Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Alister Parx Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Alister Parx Apartments offers parking.
Does Alister Parx Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alister Parx Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alister Parx Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Alister Parx Apartments has a pool.
Does Alister Parx Apartments have accessible units?
No, Alister Parx Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Alister Parx Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alister Parx Apartments has units with dishwashers.

