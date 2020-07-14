Alister Parx Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym playground pool hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill carport clubhouse e-payments trash valet yoga

We get it. You want more than a home; you want a lifestyle. And you want to live it in a place that has amazing style, keeps you wired and up to date, encourages your health and fitness goals, and connects you with friends not just on Social Media, but in a real hangout space right where you are.Welcome to life the way you want it at Alister Parx.Undeniably social, spacious and comfortable, Alister Parxs one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer you a perfect place to entertain, chill after a long day, and just enjoy life. Move-in ready interiors offer everything youd expect and then some redesigned kitchens and bathrooms with upgraded finishes, wood-styled flooring, spacious master suites, tiled wood-burning fireplaces, stacked washer dryers, vaulted ceilings, and more. The community also offers a variety of generous fitness and social-focused amenities, including a redesigned pool and spa, open-concept WiFi social spaces, sports court, Woof and Wag park, two playgrounds, and a fully-expanded fitness center, making it easy to build strength while also building that sense of community. When you want to go exploring, Alister Parx is a stones throw from anywhere you need to be. With Boeing at Paine Field, I-5, 405 or 525, and Metro Park 'n' Ride all under a mile away, daily commutes are refreshingly simple. Shopping excursions, weekend hikes on nature reserves, and morning runs overlooking the North Puget Sound are easily accessible. Looking for even more adventure? Seattle -- with its plethora of urban eateries, museums, and shopping is just a short trip south.From its exceptional comforts to its awesome connectivity, Alister Parx has enough to make you want to call us, well home.