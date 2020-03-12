All apartments in Everett
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

9905 1st Place West #7

9905 1st Place West · No Longer Available
Location

9905 1st Place West, Everett, WA 98204
Cascade View

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Everett Townhouse - Available NOW! Welcome to this like new 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome. As you enter the main floor you find a large bedroom or bonus room with a 3/4 bath. The staircase opens to the large living room, dining and kitchen area. High ceilings and large windows lets the light shine in! Kitchen island for casual dining and a pantry for storage. The room is the perfect gathering place! The staircase to the 3rd floor as lots of windows for extra light. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms share a full bath. Laundry is conveniently located on the 3rd floor as well. The back of the property is a green belt with a walking trail. No yard to worry about! Flat fee for water/sewer. 2 car attached garage. Easy access to I-5 and Hwy 99. Sorry, no smoking but 1 pet may be considered by the owner.

To schedule a showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725.
#avenueoneresidential.com #everettrental #forleaseeverett

(RLNE4178124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9905 1st Place West #7 have any available units?
9905 1st Place West #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 9905 1st Place West #7 currently offering any rent specials?
9905 1st Place West #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9905 1st Place West #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9905 1st Place West #7 is pet friendly.
Does 9905 1st Place West #7 offer parking?
Yes, 9905 1st Place West #7 offers parking.
Does 9905 1st Place West #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9905 1st Place West #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9905 1st Place West #7 have a pool?
No, 9905 1st Place West #7 does not have a pool.
Does 9905 1st Place West #7 have accessible units?
No, 9905 1st Place West #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 9905 1st Place West #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9905 1st Place West #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9905 1st Place West #7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9905 1st Place West #7 does not have units with air conditioning.
