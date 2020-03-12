9905 1st Place West #7

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Everett Townhouse - Available NOW! Welcome to this like new 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome. As you enter the main floor you find a large bedroom or bonus room with a 3/4 bath. The staircase opens to the large living room, dining and kitchen area. High ceilings and large windows lets the light shine in! Kitchen island for casual dining and a pantry for storage. The room is the perfect gathering place! The staircase to the 3rd floor as lots of windows for extra light. The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms share a full bath. Laundry is conveniently located on the 3rd floor as well. The back of the property is a green belt with a walking trail. No yard to worry about! Flat fee for water/sewer. 2 car attached garage. Easy access to I-5 and Hwy 99. Sorry, no smoking but 1 pet may be considered by the owner.



To schedule a showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725.

