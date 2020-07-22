8407 18th Ave W - 4-104

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Amazing ground floor condo with attached garage is perfect for easy access. Quality tile flooring throughout kitchen, bath and both entry ways. Bright end unit with amazing natural light and large open rooms. Large Kitchen is open to dining room through breakfast bar for easy conversation during meal prep. Grand bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and private fenced in patio. Other amenities include: fireplace, large bathroom vanity and linen closet, lots of storage space and washer/dryer inside the unit. Water, Sewer, & Garbage included. No smoking, no dogs. Minutes to Boeing, Everett Mall, I5 & 99 for easy commute and shopping. Mukilteo school district.

These privately owned Condominiums in Cascade Village Park are set back in a quite area of Everett's Westmont neighborhood. Located on the recently revised Everett Transit bus route 12 (Mall Station to Seaway Transit Center) and close to freeways, Boeing and Everett Mall. Mukilteo school district. Each condo has a Washer/Dryer inside the unit and its own one car garage. Water, Sewer and Garbage are included.



Are you tired of carrying your groceries upstairs or dropping off your rent check in the rain every month? Many of our condos feature ground floor entries. The tenant portal on our website offers a secure online payment option to get your rent paid on time without having to leave the comfort of your new home.



Online applications for Cascade Village are available at:

https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/138628