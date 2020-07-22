All apartments in Everett
8407 18th Ave W - 4-104

8407 18th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

8407 18th Avenue West, Everett, WA 98204
Westmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Amazing ground floor condo with attached garage is perfect for easy access. Quality tile flooring throughout kitchen, bath and both entry ways. Bright end unit with amazing natural light and large open rooms. Large Kitchen is open to dining room through breakfast bar for easy conversation during meal prep. Grand bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and private fenced in patio. Other amenities include: fireplace, large bathroom vanity and linen closet, lots of storage space and washer/dryer inside the unit. Water, Sewer, & Garbage included. No smoking, no dogs. Minutes to Boeing, Everett Mall, I5 & 99 for easy commute and shopping. Mukilteo school district.
These privately owned Condominiums in Cascade Village Park are set back in a quite area of Everett's Westmont neighborhood. Located on the recently revised Everett Transit bus route 12 (Mall Station to Seaway Transit Center) and close to freeways, Boeing and Everett Mall. Mukilteo school district. Each condo has a Washer/Dryer inside the unit and its own one car garage. Water, Sewer and Garbage are included.

Are you tired of carrying your groceries upstairs or dropping off your rent check in the rain every month? Many of our condos feature ground floor entries. The tenant portal on our website offers a secure online payment option to get your rent paid on time without having to leave the comfort of your new home.

Online applications for Cascade Village are available at:
https://www.on-site.com/apply/property/138628

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8407 18th Ave W - 4-104 have any available units?
8407 18th Ave W - 4-104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 8407 18th Ave W - 4-104 have?
Some of 8407 18th Ave W - 4-104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8407 18th Ave W - 4-104 currently offering any rent specials?
8407 18th Ave W - 4-104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8407 18th Ave W - 4-104 pet-friendly?
No, 8407 18th Ave W - 4-104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 8407 18th Ave W - 4-104 offer parking?
Yes, 8407 18th Ave W - 4-104 offers parking.
Does 8407 18th Ave W - 4-104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8407 18th Ave W - 4-104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8407 18th Ave W - 4-104 have a pool?
Yes, 8407 18th Ave W - 4-104 has a pool.
Does 8407 18th Ave W - 4-104 have accessible units?
No, 8407 18th Ave W - 4-104 does not have accessible units.
Does 8407 18th Ave W - 4-104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8407 18th Ave W - 4-104 has units with dishwashers.
