818 91st PL SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub pet friendly

This charming home is Conveniently Located just a Few Blocks Away from Everett Mall Way. Plenty of Shopping,Dining,and Entertainment within Walking Distance! This home features a Recently Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops,Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Floors, and a Well Lit Dining Area. Amenities include, Additional Storage Unit, Fully Fenced Backyard, Gas Fireplace, Sprinkler System, Air Conditioning, Private Entertainment Deck, Hot Tub, and an Additional Refrigerator in the Large Two Car Garage! Corner Lot in a Very Quiet Neighborhood makes this the Perfect Home to Relax in after a long day at the office. Schedule a Showing or Apply Today, Don't Miss Your Opportunity!



OUR REQUIREMENTS



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,800



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted.



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,595, Security Deposit $2,595 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease) - Non-Smoking property.