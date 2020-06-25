All apartments in Everett
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:02 PM

818 91st PL SE

818 91st Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

818 91st Place Southeast, Everett, WA 98208
Cascade View

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
This charming home is Conveniently Located just a Few Blocks Away from Everett Mall Way. Plenty of Shopping,Dining,and Entertainment within Walking Distance! This home features a Recently Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops,Stainless Steel Appliances, Beautiful Floors, and a Well Lit Dining Area. Amenities include, Additional Storage Unit, Fully Fenced Backyard, Gas Fireplace, Sprinkler System, Air Conditioning, Private Entertainment Deck, Hot Tub, and an Additional Refrigerator in the Large Two Car Garage! Corner Lot in a Very Quiet Neighborhood makes this the Perfect Home to Relax in after a long day at the office. Schedule a Showing or Apply Today, Don't Miss Your Opportunity!

OUR REQUIREMENTS

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,800

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted.

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55, Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,595, Security Deposit $2,595 and Administrative fee applies (Standard 12 month lease) - Non-Smoking property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 91st PL SE have any available units?
818 91st PL SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 91st PL SE have?
Some of 818 91st PL SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 91st PL SE currently offering any rent specials?
818 91st PL SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 91st PL SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 91st PL SE is pet friendly.
Does 818 91st PL SE offer parking?
Yes, 818 91st PL SE offers parking.
Does 818 91st PL SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 91st PL SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 91st PL SE have a pool?
No, 818 91st PL SE does not have a pool.
Does 818 91st PL SE have accessible units?
No, 818 91st PL SE does not have accessible units.
Does 818 91st PL SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 91st PL SE does not have units with dishwashers.
