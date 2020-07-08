709 89th St. SE

Amenities

This spacious two-story home has 2251 Sq Ft with 4 large Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths. Nice Entry with double-sized coat closet; Sunken Living Room; Formal Dining Room with beautiful marble-like flooring. The large Kitchen has granite counters, a very spacious Walk-In Pantry, and an Informal Dining area. There is a sunken Family Room with Cozy Fireplace, Hardwood flooring and slider access to the Fully Fenced Back Yard. Upstairs Master Suite with 5-Piece Bath, including 2 Skylights and Soaking Tub and a Huge Master Walk-In Closet.. 3 Additional Bedrooms, Full bath, and Laundry Room upstairs. There are Large Windows for ample natural light all throughout, and this home has a great floor plan and tons of storage. Over sized 2-Car Garage. Close to EVERYTHING!! Quick access to I-5 and I-405 and the Boeing freeway.



OUR REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $7,260 | Standard 12 month lease



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | Photo of Dog | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Non-Smoking Property



Pet Policy: 1 Small Dog Allowed, 25 lbs or less (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $25 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $2,420 | Security Deposit $2,420 | $250 Document fee applies



