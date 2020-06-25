6107 East Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning range oven

Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse. Call Jotasha @ Renters Warehouse for details, 360-358-5885. This stunning Everett 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Everett has 2 gar detached garage, fully fenced yard. Has been completely wired for all your technology needs. Extra parking on the street and so much space to entertain you will never want to leave your home. No details were missed in the kitchen. Moving right in time for the season you'll be spending a lot of quality time in your kitchen, this is the one! Come next spring and summer keep enjoy all the joys in your air conditioned home. Pets accepted with additional deposit. Rent: $2,195/mo security deposit equal to the rent. No smoking is permitted anywhere on the property. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Washer/Dryer, Fridge, range/oven, stone included.