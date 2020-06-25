All apartments in Everett
6107 East Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:05 AM

6107 East Drive

6107 East Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6107 East Drive, Everett, WA 98203
View Ridge Madison

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Another beautiful listing by Trish Graham with Renter's Warehouse. Call Jotasha @ Renters Warehouse for details, 360-358-5885. This stunning Everett 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Everett has 2 gar detached garage, fully fenced yard. Has been completely wired for all your technology needs. Extra parking on the street and so much space to entertain you will never want to leave your home. No details were missed in the kitchen. Moving right in time for the season you'll be spending a lot of quality time in your kitchen, this is the one! Come next spring and summer keep enjoy all the joys in your air conditioned home. Pets accepted with additional deposit. Rent: $2,195/mo security deposit equal to the rent. No smoking is permitted anywhere on the property. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Washer/Dryer, Fridge, range/oven, stone included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6107 East Drive have any available units?
6107 East Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 6107 East Drive have?
Some of 6107 East Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6107 East Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6107 East Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6107 East Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6107 East Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6107 East Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6107 East Drive offers parking.
Does 6107 East Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6107 East Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6107 East Drive have a pool?
No, 6107 East Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6107 East Drive have accessible units?
No, 6107 East Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6107 East Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6107 East Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
