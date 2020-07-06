5011 S. 3rd Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Everett Charmer! - Come home to this beautiful duplex but feels like a single family home in south east Everett, close to EVERYTHING just minutes from I5 and the Boeing freeway! This home is a little tucked away so please call for specific's if needed.



This is a must see 3 bed 2 bath with new flooring, paint, and has a gas fireplace that will keep you cozy in the winter time! Tall ceilings to give you endless possibilities for decorating. The yard is very well maintained and is included in the rent, there is also a communal garden and patio area. The master is a good size with a private access and balcony with an amazing view!



We are looking for tenants who qualify with at least 3x the rent amount, no negative rental or criminal history and knows how to care for a home and be respectful of the neighbor below! Pets considered on case by case basis with a home visit to current rental and a $500 non refundable fee! For a showing please contact Jennifer with Gilpin Management Services, to apply please go to Gilpinmanagement.com find this address and click to apply.



(RLNE5186479)