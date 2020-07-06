All apartments in Everett
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

5011 S. 3rd Ave

5011 S 3rd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5011 S 3rd Ave, Everett, WA 98203
Lowell

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Everett Charmer! - Come home to this beautiful duplex but feels like a single family home in south east Everett, close to EVERYTHING just minutes from I5 and the Boeing freeway! This home is a little tucked away so please call for specific's if needed.

This is a must see 3 bed 2 bath with new flooring, paint, and has a gas fireplace that will keep you cozy in the winter time! Tall ceilings to give you endless possibilities for decorating. The yard is very well maintained and is included in the rent, there is also a communal garden and patio area. The master is a good size with a private access and balcony with an amazing view!

We are looking for tenants who qualify with at least 3x the rent amount, no negative rental or criminal history and knows how to care for a home and be respectful of the neighbor below! Pets considered on case by case basis with a home visit to current rental and a $500 non refundable fee! For a showing please contact Jennifer with Gilpin Management Services, to apply please go to Gilpinmanagement.com find this address and click to apply.

(RLNE5186479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5011 S. 3rd Ave have any available units?
5011 S. 3rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 5011 S. 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5011 S. 3rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5011 S. 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5011 S. 3rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5011 S. 3rd Ave offer parking?
No, 5011 S. 3rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5011 S. 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5011 S. 3rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5011 S. 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 5011 S. 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5011 S. 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 5011 S. 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5011 S. 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5011 S. 3rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5011 S. 3rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5011 S. 3rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

