Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4814 Dogwood Drive Available 08/01/19 Spacious Updated Rambler, Pets OK - Avail Aug 1st! - There's more to this home than first meets the eye! Street view does not provide true sense of size...Home is much larger than you will expect. Updated in the mid 90's and remodeled in 2009, you will appreciate a great mix of original mid-century charm with updated modern features.



This lovely rambler features 3 bedrooms + bonus room, 2 full baths, expansive light-filled family room with vaulted ceilings, plus living room with original hardwood floors. Beautifully updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, abundance of storage and opens to family room with wall of windows overlooking backyard. All bedrooms are generous in size. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. Covered patio off of family room opens to large fenced backyard with two separate decks for easy entertaining. South side of home has two raised garden beds and front yard is freshly landscaped. New interior paint, exterior paint to be finished before August 1st. Some interior work still in progress. Pets allowed on case by case basis with added deposit. No smoking.



12 month lease. First month's rent, security deposit and pet deposit if applicable, due at move-in! $38.00 per adult application fee. Application link provided after viewing property. Holding deposit due upon approval of application.



For more information contact Judy Bradley

425-602-1175 judybradley@cbbain.com



