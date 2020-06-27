All apartments in Everett
4814 Dogwood Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

4814 Dogwood Drive

4814 Dogwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4814 Dogwood Drive, Everett, WA 98203
View Ridge Madison

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4814 Dogwood Drive Available 08/01/19 Spacious Updated Rambler, Pets OK - Avail Aug 1st! - There's more to this home than first meets the eye! Street view does not provide true sense of size...Home is much larger than you will expect. Updated in the mid 90's and remodeled in 2009, you will appreciate a great mix of original mid-century charm with updated modern features.

This lovely rambler features 3 bedrooms + bonus room, 2 full baths, expansive light-filled family room with vaulted ceilings, plus living room with original hardwood floors. Beautifully updated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, abundance of storage and opens to family room with wall of windows overlooking backyard. All bedrooms are generous in size. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. Covered patio off of family room opens to large fenced backyard with two separate decks for easy entertaining. South side of home has two raised garden beds and front yard is freshly landscaped. New interior paint, exterior paint to be finished before August 1st. Some interior work still in progress. Pets allowed on case by case basis with added deposit. No smoking.

12 month lease. First month's rent, security deposit and pet deposit if applicable, due at move-in! $38.00 per adult application fee. Application link provided after viewing property. Holding deposit due upon approval of application.

For more information contact Judy Bradley
425-602-1175 judybradley@cbbain.com

(RLNE5019283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4814 Dogwood Drive have any available units?
4814 Dogwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 4814 Dogwood Drive have?
Some of 4814 Dogwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4814 Dogwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4814 Dogwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4814 Dogwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4814 Dogwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4814 Dogwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4814 Dogwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4814 Dogwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4814 Dogwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4814 Dogwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4814 Dogwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4814 Dogwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4814 Dogwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4814 Dogwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4814 Dogwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
