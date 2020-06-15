426 72nd Street Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

426 - 72nd SE Everett WATERFRONT BEVERLY LAKE!

Private Lower-Lake-Front 2 bdrm Brick Level-Entry Daylight Rambler in quiet Cul de Sac neighborhood. Lvrm, Dnrm/Master bdrm. Patio to picnic w/ Lake views of migrating birds & evening lights. Brick = insulation to provide cool summers or hot winters! Hardwood floors throughout. call jj 425.344.3605/316-3142

I-5 to Highway 526 (Everett Mall) Exit; turn West to Casino Road exit North on Evergreen; West on 75th SE; North on Beverly Lane; Right on 72; Brick house on right 425-344-3605 RE Broker/owner, AM DREAM REN



No Pets Allowed



