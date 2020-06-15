All apartments in Everett
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

426 72nd Street Southeast

426 72nd Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

426 72nd Street Southeast, Everett, WA 98203
Evergreen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
426 - 72nd SE Everett WATERFRONT BEVERLY LAKE!
Private Lower-Lake-Front 2 bdrm Brick Level-Entry Daylight Rambler in quiet Cul de Sac neighborhood. Lvrm, Dnrm/Master bdrm. Patio to picnic w/ Lake views of migrating birds & evening lights. Brick = insulation to provide cool summers or hot winters! Hardwood floors throughout. call jj 425.344.3605/316-3142
I-5 to Highway 526 (Everett Mall) Exit; turn West to Casino Road exit North on Evergreen; West on 75th SE; North on Beverly Lane; Right on 72; Brick house on right 425-344-3605 RE Broker/owner, AM DREAM REN

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/everett-wa?lid=12678144

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5225880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

