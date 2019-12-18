All apartments in Everett
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

2629 Rucker Avenue

2629 Rucker Avenue · (425) 224-5516 ext. 1008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2629 Rucker Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Bayside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2629 Rucker Avenue - 1 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Updated & Move-in Ready 2bd/1bth With W/D! - This updated unit located in downtown north Everett features updated flooring, updated appliances, a spacious living room, 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom with full size washer and dryer. Close to shopping, schools and bus stops.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including a $75 monthly fee for water, sewer, garbage and landscaping. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE5854556)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2629 Rucker Avenue have any available units?
2629 Rucker Avenue has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 2629 Rucker Avenue have?
Some of 2629 Rucker Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2629 Rucker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2629 Rucker Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2629 Rucker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2629 Rucker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2629 Rucker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2629 Rucker Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2629 Rucker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2629 Rucker Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2629 Rucker Avenue have a pool?
No, 2629 Rucker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2629 Rucker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2629 Rucker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2629 Rucker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2629 Rucker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
