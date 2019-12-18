2629 Rucker Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Updated & Move-in Ready 2bd/1bth With W/D! - This updated unit located in downtown north Everett features updated flooring, updated appliances, a spacious living room, 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom with full size washer and dryer. Close to shopping, schools and bus stops.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including a $75 monthly fee for water, sewer, garbage and landscaping. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



(RLNE5854556)