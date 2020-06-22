2526 Viewcrest Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Mukilteo Executive Home with Sound, Olympic Mt Views - Please use this link to schedule a tour:showmojo.com/l/80482df07e



Lockbox is located on hose bib as you approach to front walkway next to garage door.



This amazing view home is located at the top of a quiet street in the Boulevard Bluffs neighborhood. Welcome to the open entry leads to formal living/dining rooms. A dream kitchen complete with an over sized island, granite counters & open to the family room & office. Upstairs is a large open hallway, over-sized master with on-suite & walk-in closet. Two more large bedrooms & full bath. Backyard is fully fenced & completed by a patio with a built in fire-pit. 3 car garage. Views of the Sound, Olympic Mountains & ferries. Great location and within the highly rated Mukilteo School District.



Tenants shall set up professional bi-monthly landscape maintenance with owners preferred landscape maintenance provider.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5808505)