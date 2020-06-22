All apartments in Everett
2526 Viewcrest Ave
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

2526 Viewcrest Ave

2526 Viewcrest Avenue · No Longer Available
Everett
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2526 Viewcrest Avenue, Everett, WA 98203
Boulevard Bluffs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Mukilteo Executive Home with Sound, Olympic Mt Views - Please use this link to schedule a tour:showmojo.com/l/80482df07e

Lockbox is located on hose bib as you approach to front walkway next to garage door.

This amazing view home is located at the top of a quiet street in the Boulevard Bluffs neighborhood. Welcome to the open entry leads to formal living/dining rooms. A dream kitchen complete with an over sized island, granite counters & open to the family room & office. Upstairs is a large open hallway, over-sized master with on-suite & walk-in closet. Two more large bedrooms & full bath. Backyard is fully fenced & completed by a patio with a built in fire-pit. 3 car garage. Views of the Sound, Olympic Mountains & ferries. Great location and within the highly rated Mukilteo School District.

Tenants shall set up professional bi-monthly landscape maintenance with owners preferred landscape maintenance provider.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5808505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2526 Viewcrest Ave have any available units?
2526 Viewcrest Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 2526 Viewcrest Ave have?
Some of 2526 Viewcrest Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2526 Viewcrest Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2526 Viewcrest Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2526 Viewcrest Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2526 Viewcrest Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2526 Viewcrest Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2526 Viewcrest Ave does offer parking.
Does 2526 Viewcrest Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2526 Viewcrest Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2526 Viewcrest Ave have a pool?
No, 2526 Viewcrest Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2526 Viewcrest Ave have accessible units?
No, 2526 Viewcrest Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2526 Viewcrest Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2526 Viewcrest Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
