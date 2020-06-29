All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 2029 E Grand Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
2029 E Grand Ave
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

2029 E Grand Ave

2029 East Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2029 East Grand Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2029 E Grand Ave - (FOR RENT) Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.50 bath 2 story home with a bonus room on the lower level with the 2 car garage. Living room with gas log fireplace, sliders to deck and view of the Slough and Cascades. Kitchen with cooking island, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. 1/2 bath and laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Upper level has 2 nice sized bedrooms with double closets, shared full bath. Master bedroom with walk in closet and full bath. No smoking, no pets. 1694 square feet. Please call Mary Ann Powers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-499-7535 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.

(RLNE2019590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 E Grand Ave have any available units?
2029 E Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 2029 E Grand Ave have?
Some of 2029 E Grand Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2029 E Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2029 E Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 E Grand Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2029 E Grand Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 2029 E Grand Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2029 E Grand Ave offers parking.
Does 2029 E Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2029 E Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 E Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 2029 E Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2029 E Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 2029 E Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 E Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2029 E Grand Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Stinson
133 124th St SE
Everett, WA 98208
Sofi Lakeside
12402 Admiralty Way
Everett, WA 98204
Portsmith Apartment Homes
12121 Admiralty Way
Everett, WA 98204
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W
Everett, WA 98204
Timberline Court
1020 112th St SW
Everett, WA 98204
Nova North
1020 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Casablanca
10710 Evergreen Way
Everett, WA 98204

Similar Pages

Everett 1 BedroomsEverett 2 Bedrooms
Everett Apartments with BalconyEverett Dog Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College