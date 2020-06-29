Amenities

2029 E Grand Ave - (FOR RENT) Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.50 bath 2 story home with a bonus room on the lower level with the 2 car garage. Living room with gas log fireplace, sliders to deck and view of the Slough and Cascades. Kitchen with cooking island, dishwasher, stove and refrigerator. 1/2 bath and laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Upper level has 2 nice sized bedrooms with double closets, shared full bath. Master bedroom with walk in closet and full bath. No smoking, no pets. 1694 square feet. Please call Mary Ann Powers, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 206-499-7535 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



