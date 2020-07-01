All apartments in Everett
201 Bridge Way

Location

201 Bridge Way, Everett, WA 98201
Northwest Everett

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rambler W/ Views of Snohomish River & New Countertops! - This 1,040 sq ft rambler in Everett is move in ready today. Home features updated kitchen with new counter tops,open living room, 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Backyard includes deck with overlooking views of Everett. This home is located close to schools, bus lines, including Legion Golf Course and Legion Park!

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE5620978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Bridge Way have any available units?
201 Bridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Bridge Way have?
Some of 201 Bridge Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Bridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
201 Bridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Bridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Bridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 201 Bridge Way offer parking?
No, 201 Bridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 201 Bridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Bridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Bridge Way have a pool?
No, 201 Bridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 201 Bridge Way have accessible units?
No, 201 Bridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Bridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Bridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.

