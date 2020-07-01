201 Bridge Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rambler W/ Views of Snohomish River & New Countertops! - This 1,040 sq ft rambler in Everett is move in ready today. Home features updated kitchen with new counter tops,open living room, 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Backyard includes deck with overlooking views of Everett. This home is located close to schools, bus lines, including Legion Golf Course and Legion Park!



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



(RLNE5620978)