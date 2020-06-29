All apartments in Everett
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:57 PM

1915 23rd St

1915 23rd St · No Longer Available
Location

1915 23rd St, Everett, WA 98201
Bayside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
playground
Amazingly charming cottage in North Everett! This stand alone unit is completely updated with New Paint, Laminate Flooring, Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Heating Units and a Brand New Gas Stove, Carpet and Bathroom. In Unit Washer/Dryer. Unit has parking for Two Vehicles and a completely Fenced Yard with Private Deck. Located in a Very Quiet, Historic Neighborhood and is Conveniently Located. Nearby Schools include Everett High School, North Middle School and Everett Community College. Shopping just a minute away including, Safeway, Wilsons Delicatessen and El Garcia Market. Nearby Coffee Shops include Dutch Brothers Coffee, Diedrich Espresso and Starbucks. Also Located near Clark Park, Grand Avenue Park and Garfield Playground. Schedule A Showing Today!

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $4,185 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Photos(s) of Pets | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: Dogs Allowed, 35lbs or less (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,395 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,395 | $250 Document fee applies

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 23rd St have any available units?
1915 23rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 23rd St have?
Some of 1915 23rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 23rd St currently offering any rent specials?
1915 23rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 23rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 23rd St is pet friendly.
Does 1915 23rd St offer parking?
Yes, 1915 23rd St offers parking.
Does 1915 23rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1915 23rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 23rd St have a pool?
No, 1915 23rd St does not have a pool.
Does 1915 23rd St have accessible units?
No, 1915 23rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 23rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 23rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
