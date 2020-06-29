1915 23rd St

Amenities

Amazingly charming cottage in North Everett! This stand alone unit is completely updated with New Paint, Laminate Flooring, Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Heating Units and a Brand New Gas Stove, Carpet and Bathroom. In Unit Washer/Dryer. Unit has parking for Two Vehicles and a completely Fenced Yard with Private Deck. Located in a Very Quiet, Historic Neighborhood and is Conveniently Located. Nearby Schools include Everett High School, North Middle School and Everett Community College. Shopping just a minute away including, Safeway, Wilsons Delicatessen and El Garcia Market. Nearby Coffee Shops include Dutch Brothers Coffee, Diedrich Espresso and Starbucks. Also Located near Clark Park, Grand Avenue Park and Garfield Playground. Schedule A Showing Today!



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $4,185 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | 2 months current pay stubs | Photos(s) of Pets | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: Dogs Allowed, 35lbs or less (No Cats, No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens) Each pet requires a $250 Pet Fee, a $250 Refundable Deposit and a $45 pet rent each. (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,395 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,395 | $250 Document fee applies



