18 77th Street SE

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Upgraded 3 bed 2.5 bath home w/ new carpet, paint & fully fenced backyard - This amazing home has been upgraded and offers new paint, carpet, a gourmet kitchen and so much more! On the main level you will find the living room, dining room, nook and remodeled kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, butcher block countertops and laminate flooring. Home features main level bedrooms including the master bedroom with on suite master bathroom and two spare bedrooms with full size hall bathroom. Downstairs boasts a huge bonus room and laundry room/half bathroom complete with full size washer and dryer. The backyard is fully fenced and offers a entertainment size deck to relax on. This home is located in a location close to everything!



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



