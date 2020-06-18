All apartments in Everett
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:31 AM

18 77th Street SE

18 77th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

18 77th Street Southeast, Everett, WA 98203
Evergreen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Upgraded 3 bed 2.5 bath home w/ new carpet, paint & fully fenced backyard - This amazing home has been upgraded and offers new paint, carpet, a gourmet kitchen and so much more! On the main level you will find the living room, dining room, nook and remodeled kitchen with upgraded stainless steel appliances, butcher block countertops and laminate flooring. Home features main level bedrooms including the master bedroom with on suite master bathroom and two spare bedrooms with full size hall bathroom. Downstairs boasts a huge bonus room and laundry room/half bathroom complete with full size washer and dryer. The backyard is fully fenced and offers a entertainment size deck to relax on. This home is located in a location close to everything!

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE5719398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 77th Street SE have any available units?
18 77th Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 18 77th Street SE have?
Some of 18 77th Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 77th Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
18 77th Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 77th Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 77th Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 18 77th Street SE offer parking?
No, 18 77th Street SE does not offer parking.
Does 18 77th Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 77th Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 77th Street SE have a pool?
No, 18 77th Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 18 77th Street SE have accessible units?
No, 18 77th Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 18 77th Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 77th Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.

