1600 121st St SE #J-102

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage clubhouse fireplace car wash area

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse parking garage guest parking

Silver Lake Townhome backs Greenbelt - Walk to Silver Lake Park from this spacious DUAL Master Suite townhome located in a gated community. Open living area with gas fireplace and french door to private fenced-in patio that backs a greenbelt. Large kitchen with all appliances and space for small desk. Dining area. Laminate floors. Spacious dual master suite bedrooms with private bathrooms on the 3rd floor. Large tandem 2-car garage with storage space. Lots of guest parking within steps from unit. Community includes a sports court, club house and car wash station. Pets OK. Located close to Silver Lake, Park n Rides, Boeing, Freeway access & Shopping. Available now.



To view, Contact Tina Beck 425-343-7373



All utilities are tenants responsibilities.

-1 year lease.

-$100.00 Utility fee per month (water/sewer & gas)

- Security Deposit $2500 (can be paid over 3 months)

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-Pets ok (Negotiable) with pet rent and subject to HOA Pet Rules & Pet Screening

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.

-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.

-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals



