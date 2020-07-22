All apartments in Everett
Find more places like 1600 121st St SE #J-102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Everett, WA
/
1600 121st St SE #J-102
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:26 PM

1600 121st St SE #J-102

1600 121st Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Everett
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1600 121st Street Southeast, Everett, WA 98208
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
car wash area
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
parking
garage
guest parking
Silver Lake Townhome backs Greenbelt - Walk to Silver Lake Park from this spacious DUAL Master Suite townhome located in a gated community. Open living area with gas fireplace and french door to private fenced-in patio that backs a greenbelt. Large kitchen with all appliances and space for small desk. Dining area. Laminate floors. Spacious dual master suite bedrooms with private bathrooms on the 3rd floor. Large tandem 2-car garage with storage space. Lots of guest parking within steps from unit. Community includes a sports court, club house and car wash station. Pets OK. Located close to Silver Lake, Park n Rides, Boeing, Freeway access & Shopping. Available now.

To view, Contact Tina Beck 425-343-7373

All utilities are tenants responsibilities.
-1 year lease.
-$100.00 Utility fee per month (water/sewer & gas)
- Security Deposit $2500 (can be paid over 3 months)
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-Pets ok (Negotiable) with pet rent and subject to HOA Pet Rules & Pet Screening
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing via our guest card system.
-Any duplicate advertising for this home that shows a considerably lower price is not represented by Maple Leaf Property Management or the true owner of the property.
-View our Rental Criteria and Application Disclosure at www.mapleleafmgt.com Under Rentals

(RLNE5462909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 121st St SE #J-102 have any available units?
1600 121st St SE #J-102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 121st St SE #J-102 have?
Some of 1600 121st St SE #J-102's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 121st St SE #J-102 currently offering any rent specials?
1600 121st St SE #J-102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 121st St SE #J-102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1600 121st St SE #J-102 is pet friendly.
Does 1600 121st St SE #J-102 offer parking?
Yes, 1600 121st St SE #J-102 offers parking.
Does 1600 121st St SE #J-102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 121st St SE #J-102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 121st St SE #J-102 have a pool?
No, 1600 121st St SE #J-102 does not have a pool.
Does 1600 121st St SE #J-102 have accessible units?
No, 1600 121st St SE #J-102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 121st St SE #J-102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 121st St SE #J-102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CentrePointe Greens
8600 18th Ave W
Everett, WA 98204
Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd
Everett, WA 98204
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way
Everett, WA 98204
Cascadia Pointe Apartments
8710 5th Ave W
Everett, WA 98204
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE
Everett, WA 98208
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd
Everett, WA 98204
Lakeside Apartments
747 75th St SE
Everett, WA 98203
Lumen
1315 Pacific Ave
Everett, WA 98201

Similar Pages

Everett 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEverett 2 Bedroom Apartments
Everett Apartments with BalconiesEverett Pet Friendly Apartments
Everett Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestmontHolly
Everett Mall SouthCascade View
Port GardnerEvergreen

Apartments Near Colleges

Everett Community CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College