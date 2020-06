Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Breathtaking views from patio overlooking the Puget Sound. Relax and enjoy the presence of marine life from the comfort of your home.



Private room in a spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom house. Located in a beautiful neighborhood.



Steps away from Howarth Park and close to the seashore. A quiet and calm, sunny and airy environment with a living space of 3700 sqft.



You are allowed to keep pets with you.



You can apply if you come under section-8!



(RLNE5277831)