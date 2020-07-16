All apartments in Everett
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1007 Oakes Ave

1007 Oakes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Oakes Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Northwest Everett

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy Home For Rent - This lovely home has beautiful laminate floors, 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, 2 bedrooms located on the main floor, 3rd bedroom upstairs with an additional room for storage. The fenced in backyard is a must see to appreciate. Storage shed, patio area and a great place to grow a garden. The one car garage and driveway is nice for parking. This home is very nice and well maintained
Walking distance to Whittier Elementary School and Everett Community College. NO SMOKING, NO PETS
Call, Text or Email jade@lamoureuxrealestate.com 425-622-0864
For viewing and application. $1795 Security Deposit, $1795 first month's rent and $40 Credit Check

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4668042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Oakes Ave have any available units?
1007 Oakes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 1007 Oakes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Oakes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Oakes Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Oakes Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 1007 Oakes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Oakes Ave offers parking.
Does 1007 Oakes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Oakes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Oakes Ave have a pool?
No, 1007 Oakes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Oakes Ave have accessible units?
No, 1007 Oakes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Oakes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Oakes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 Oakes Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 Oakes Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
