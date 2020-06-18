All apartments in Edmonds
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:37 AM

8614 238th St SW 202

8614 238th Street Southwest · (206) 947-7733
Location

8614 238th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA 98026

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 866 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Eighteen Firs Condo - Property Id: 221924

Condo for rent in Edmonds. Excellent location 7 minutes drive from downtown Edmonds. Close to freeway, train, ferry, bus line. 1-year lease minimum. Water, Sewer, Garbage included. Electric, Cable or other utilities paid by tenant. One guaranteed parking spot included and the second spot available on a first-come-first-serve basis. New Deck! (Construction almost complete). Laundry in unit. Dog friendly. One time $200 flat pet fee.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8614 238th St SW 202 have any available units?
8614 238th St SW 202 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8614 238th St SW 202 have?
Some of 8614 238th St SW 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8614 238th St SW 202 currently offering any rent specials?
8614 238th St SW 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8614 238th St SW 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8614 238th St SW 202 is pet friendly.
Does 8614 238th St SW 202 offer parking?
Yes, 8614 238th St SW 202 does offer parking.
Does 8614 238th St SW 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8614 238th St SW 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8614 238th St SW 202 have a pool?
No, 8614 238th St SW 202 does not have a pool.
Does 8614 238th St SW 202 have accessible units?
No, 8614 238th St SW 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 8614 238th St SW 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8614 238th St SW 202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8614 238th St SW 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8614 238th St SW 202 does not have units with air conditioning.
