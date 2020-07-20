All apartments in Edmonds
Find more places like 7815 218th St SW Unit 113.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edmonds, WA
/
7815 218th St SW Unit 113
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7815 218th St SW Unit 113

7815 218th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edmonds
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

7815 218th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Welcome to Edmonds and this completely-remodeled 2 BR townhouse. This is what you have been waiting for. You wont find another rental home with the same condition, decoration, and finishes as this townhouse. Light, bright, and stylish remodeled home with ample storage, laundry, attached garage, new hardwood floors for the whole ground floor and stairs, new carpet for the two bedrooms, high-end finishes, bistro bar, granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and new in-home washer and dryer.
Rent includes a new 50-inch Samsung TV. Fabulous private patio for BBQs. The property is facing Edmonds Swedish Hospital. Close to downtown shopping, restaurants, and Edmonds Community College. Very easy to commute to I-5. Spacious townhouse with over 1,400 square feet. Rent includes all utilities except electricity and garbage.
No smoking and no pets allowed on the property.

Nearby parks:
Pine Ridge Park, Yost Park and Ballinger Lake Park

Nearby Schools:
Edmonds Woodway High School - 0.3 miles, 5/10
College Place Middle School - 0.69 miles, 5/10
College Place Elementary School - 0.83 miles, 5/10
Chase Lake Elementary School - 0.28 miles, 4/10

Bus lines:
119 Ash Way P&R - Mountlake Terrace - 0.2 miles
115 McCollum Park P&R - Aurora Village - 0.3 miles
116 Silver Firs Edmonds - 0.3 miles
101 Mariner P&R - Aurora Village - 0.4 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4656290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7815 218th St SW Unit 113 have any available units?
7815 218th St SW Unit 113 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 7815 218th St SW Unit 113 have?
Some of 7815 218th St SW Unit 113's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7815 218th St SW Unit 113 currently offering any rent specials?
7815 218th St SW Unit 113 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7815 218th St SW Unit 113 pet-friendly?
No, 7815 218th St SW Unit 113 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 7815 218th St SW Unit 113 offer parking?
Yes, 7815 218th St SW Unit 113 offers parking.
Does 7815 218th St SW Unit 113 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7815 218th St SW Unit 113 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7815 218th St SW Unit 113 have a pool?
No, 7815 218th St SW Unit 113 does not have a pool.
Does 7815 218th St SW Unit 113 have accessible units?
No, 7815 218th St SW Unit 113 does not have accessible units.
Does 7815 218th St SW Unit 113 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7815 218th St SW Unit 113 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7815 218th St SW Unit 113 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7815 218th St SW Unit 113 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Park
23231 WA-99
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Trillium
4902 148th St
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 210
7309 210th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98020
Compass Apartments
23020 Edmonds Way
Edmonds, WA 98020

Similar Pages

Edmonds 1 BedroomsEdmonds 2 Bedrooms
Edmonds Apartments with BalconiesEdmonds Apartments with Parking
Edmonds Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA
Des Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College