7815 218th St SW Unit 113

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill garage internet access

Welcome to Edmonds and this completely-remodeled 2 BR townhouse. This is what you have been waiting for. You wont find another rental home with the same condition, decoration, and finishes as this townhouse. Light, bright, and stylish remodeled home with ample storage, laundry, attached garage, new hardwood floors for the whole ground floor and stairs, new carpet for the two bedrooms, high-end finishes, bistro bar, granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and new in-home washer and dryer.

Rent includes a new 50-inch Samsung TV. Fabulous private patio for BBQs. The property is facing Edmonds Swedish Hospital. Close to downtown shopping, restaurants, and Edmonds Community College. Very easy to commute to I-5. Spacious townhouse with over 1,400 square feet. Rent includes all utilities except electricity and garbage.

No smoking and no pets allowed on the property.



Nearby parks:

Pine Ridge Park, Yost Park and Ballinger Lake Park



Nearby Schools:

Edmonds Woodway High School - 0.3 miles, 5/10

College Place Middle School - 0.69 miles, 5/10

College Place Elementary School - 0.83 miles, 5/10

Chase Lake Elementary School - 0.28 miles, 4/10



Bus lines:

119 Ash Way P&R - Mountlake Terrace - 0.2 miles

115 McCollum Park P&R - Aurora Village - 0.3 miles

116 Silver Firs Edmonds - 0.3 miles

101 Mariner P&R - Aurora Village - 0.4 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4656290)