7209 224th St Unit P- 5

Amenities
This nifty unfurnished, 2-bedrooms, 1- bathroom condo unit is located in Edmonds, Washington.
This 1,400-square-foot unit also comes with 1 assigned parking (lots of guest parking).
The cozy interior features hardwood/tile floors; T.V. (50 in.); and a toasty fireplace in the living room. The nice kitchen has fine cabinets with ample storage; smooth granite countertops; and appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are spacious and comfortable spaces to sleep in. Its tidy bathroom is equipped with a flush toilet, vanity surmounted by a mirror, and shower/tub combo.
The unit has electric heating for climate control.
There are in-unit washer and dryer available.
The exterior includes a patio, lawn, garden, porch, and a yard-- perfect for outdoor activities with the family.
Small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.
Owner prefers non-smokers.
The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity and landscaping. The landlord will handle the HOA covers gas, water, sewage, and trash.
WILL CHARGE $600 NON-REFUNDABLE FEE for polishing the hardwood floor and professional cleaning including the windows.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ETr7fwVjSeF
Nearby parks: Ballinger Lake Park, Jack Long Park, and Evergreen Playfield Complex.
Nearby Schools:
Maplewood Parent Coop - 8/10
Madrona Nongraded - 7/10
Seaview Elementary School - 7/10
Westgate Elementary School - 7/10
Bus lines:
101 Mariner P&R - Aurora Village - 0.2 mile
871 Edmonds P&R - University District - 0.2 mile
119 Ash Way P&R - Mountlake Terrace - 0.2 mile
405 Edmonds P&R Seattle - 0.2 mile
130 Edmonds Lynnwood - 0.3 mile
Swift Blue Everett - Aurora Village - 0.4 mile
(RLNE5063729)