All apartments in Edmonds
Find more places like 7209 224th St Unit P- 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edmonds, WA
/
7209 224th St Unit P- 5
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

7209 224th St Unit P- 5

7209 224th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edmonds
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

7209 224th Street Southwest, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
This nifty unfurnished, 2-bedrooms, 1- bathroom condo unit is located in Edmonds, Washington.

This 1,400-square-foot unit also comes with 1 assigned parking (lots of guest parking).

The cozy interior features hardwood/tile floors; T.V. (50 in.); and a toasty fireplace in the living room. The nice kitchen has fine cabinets with ample storage; smooth granite countertops; and appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are spacious and comfortable spaces to sleep in. Its tidy bathroom is equipped with a flush toilet, vanity surmounted by a mirror, and shower/tub combo.

The unit has electric heating for climate control.

There are in-unit washer and dryer available.

The exterior includes a patio, lawn, garden, porch, and a yard-- perfect for outdoor activities with the family.

Small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Owner prefers non-smokers.

The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity and landscaping. The landlord will handle the HOA covers gas, water, sewage, and trash.

WILL CHARGE $600 NON-REFUNDABLE FEE for polishing the hardwood floor and professional cleaning including the windows.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ETr7fwVjSeF

Nearby parks: Ballinger Lake Park, Jack Long Park, and Evergreen Playfield Complex.

Nearby Schools:
Maplewood Parent Coop - 8/10
Madrona Nongraded - 7/10
Seaview Elementary School - 7/10
Westgate Elementary School - 7/10

Bus lines:
101 Mariner P&R - Aurora Village - 0.2 mile
871 Edmonds P&R - University District - 0.2 mile
119 Ash Way P&R - Mountlake Terrace - 0.2 mile
405 Edmonds P&R Seattle - 0.2 mile
130 Edmonds Lynnwood - 0.3 mile
Swift Blue Everett - Aurora Village - 0.4 mile

(RLNE5063729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7209 224th St Unit P- 5 have any available units?
7209 224th St Unit P- 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 7209 224th St Unit P- 5 have?
Some of 7209 224th St Unit P- 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7209 224th St Unit P- 5 currently offering any rent specials?
7209 224th St Unit P- 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7209 224th St Unit P- 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7209 224th St Unit P- 5 is pet friendly.
Does 7209 224th St Unit P- 5 offer parking?
Yes, 7209 224th St Unit P- 5 offers parking.
Does 7209 224th St Unit P- 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7209 224th St Unit P- 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7209 224th St Unit P- 5 have a pool?
No, 7209 224th St Unit P- 5 does not have a pool.
Does 7209 224th St Unit P- 5 have accessible units?
No, 7209 224th St Unit P- 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 7209 224th St Unit P- 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7209 224th St Unit P- 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7209 224th St Unit P- 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7209 224th St Unit P- 5 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Trillium
4902 148th St
Edmonds, WA 98026
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98020
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Compass Apartments
23020 Edmonds Way
Edmonds, WA 98020
Park 210
7309 210th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99
Edmonds, WA 98026

Similar Pages

Edmonds 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEdmonds 2 Bedroom Apartments
Edmonds Apartments with BalconiesEdmonds Apartments with Parking
Edmonds Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA
Des Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College