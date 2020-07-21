7209 224th St Unit P- 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

This nifty unfurnished, 2-bedrooms, 1- bathroom condo unit is located in Edmonds, Washington.



This 1,400-square-foot unit also comes with 1 assigned parking (lots of guest parking).



The cozy interior features hardwood/tile floors; T.V. (50 in.); and a toasty fireplace in the living room. The nice kitchen has fine cabinets with ample storage; smooth granite countertops; and appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bedrooms are spacious and comfortable spaces to sleep in. Its tidy bathroom is equipped with a flush toilet, vanity surmounted by a mirror, and shower/tub combo.



The unit has electric heating for climate control.



There are in-unit washer and dryer available.



The exterior includes a patio, lawn, garden, porch, and a yard-- perfect for outdoor activities with the family.



Small pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Owner prefers non-smokers.



The tenant will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity and landscaping. The landlord will handle the HOA covers gas, water, sewage, and trash.



WILL CHARGE $600 NON-REFUNDABLE FEE for polishing the hardwood floor and professional cleaning including the windows.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ETr7fwVjSeF



Nearby parks: Ballinger Lake Park, Jack Long Park, and Evergreen Playfield Complex.



Nearby Schools:

Maplewood Parent Coop - 8/10

Madrona Nongraded - 7/10

Seaview Elementary School - 7/10

Westgate Elementary School - 7/10



Bus lines:

101 Mariner P&R - Aurora Village - 0.2 mile

871 Edmonds P&R - University District - 0.2 mile

119 Ash Way P&R - Mountlake Terrace - 0.2 mile

405 Edmonds P&R Seattle - 0.2 mile

130 Edmonds Lynnwood - 0.3 mile

Swift Blue Everett - Aurora Village - 0.4 mile



