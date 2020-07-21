All apartments in Edmonds
Last updated June 16 2019 at 4:24 PM

618 Edmonds Way

618 Edmonds Way · No Longer Available
Location

618 Edmonds Way, Edmonds, WA 98020

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Lovely turn-key home in wonderful in DT Edmonds. pen floor plan Maximized space flooded with ample natural light featuring large bright kitchen. This 3 bedroom home with a large spacious vaulted master and 1.75 bath. Spacious living room with fireplace. Newer windows, newer floors, new bathtub and bathroom floor, back yard. Convenient to school, freeways, shopping & more, things home has it all. 10 rating schools.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Edmonds Way have any available units?
618 Edmonds Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 618 Edmonds Way have?
Some of 618 Edmonds Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Edmonds Way currently offering any rent specials?
618 Edmonds Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Edmonds Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 Edmonds Way is pet friendly.
Does 618 Edmonds Way offer parking?
Yes, 618 Edmonds Way offers parking.
Does 618 Edmonds Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Edmonds Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Edmonds Way have a pool?
No, 618 Edmonds Way does not have a pool.
Does 618 Edmonds Way have accessible units?
No, 618 Edmonds Way does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Edmonds Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 Edmonds Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 618 Edmonds Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 618 Edmonds Way has units with air conditioning.
