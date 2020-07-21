618 Edmonds Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Lovely turn-key home in wonderful in DT Edmonds. pen floor plan Maximized space flooded with ample natural light featuring large bright kitchen. This 3 bedroom home with a large spacious vaulted master and 1.75 bath. Spacious living room with fireplace. Newer windows, newer floors, new bathtub and bathroom floor, back yard. Convenient to school, freeways, shopping & more, things home has it all. 10 rating schools.

Lovely turn-key home in wonderful in DT Edmonds. pen floor plan Maximized space flooded with ample natural light featuring large bright kitchen. This 3 bedroom home with a large spacious vaulted master and 1.75 bath. Spacious living room with fireplace. Newer windows, newer floors, new bathtub and bathroom floor, back yard. Convenient to school, freeways, shopping & more, things home has it all. 10 rating schools.