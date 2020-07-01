All apartments in Edmonds
Find more places like 550 Elm Way 302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edmonds, WA
/
550 Elm Way 302
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

550 Elm Way 302

550 Elm Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edmonds
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

550 Elm Way, Edmonds, WA 98020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
lobby
Unit 302 Available 04/01/20 Beautiful Edmonds 1 bedroom Sound View and Pool - Property Id: 240953

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath 3rd floor unit in a secured building. Beautiful view of the Puget Sound. Located in the Edmonds "Bowl", the apartment has 1 assigned parking space, and plenty of street parking. New floors and carpets throughout. New windows to bring the view right into your living room. Built in shelving. Plenty of kitchen space. Linen closet. Cable is included with rent. Washer/Dryer in unit, and also has a shared laundry room on the same floor. Community room in building complex. There is a large balcony that overlooks the pool and houses an additional large storage closet. Another large secured storage closet is located in the garage. Bus stop right across the street and downtown Edmonds is just steps away with the Ferry, Sound Transit, Shops, Restaurants, and Beach. Perfect for a young professional, couple or retiree! Building has a lobby, elevator and secure mail area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240953
Property Id 240953

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5629469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Elm Way 302 have any available units?
550 Elm Way 302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 550 Elm Way 302 have?
Some of 550 Elm Way 302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Elm Way 302 currently offering any rent specials?
550 Elm Way 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Elm Way 302 pet-friendly?
No, 550 Elm Way 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 550 Elm Way 302 offer parking?
Yes, 550 Elm Way 302 offers parking.
Does 550 Elm Way 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 Elm Way 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Elm Way 302 have a pool?
Yes, 550 Elm Way 302 has a pool.
Does 550 Elm Way 302 have accessible units?
No, 550 Elm Way 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Elm Way 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 Elm Way 302 has units with dishwashers.
Does 550 Elm Way 302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 Elm Way 302 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Compass Apartments
23020 Edmonds Way
Edmonds, WA 98020
Edmonds Gateway
8610 240th Street Southwest
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 210
7309 210th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98020
Trillium
4902 148th St
Edmonds, WA 98026
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99
Edmonds, WA 98026

Similar Pages

Edmonds 1 BedroomsEdmonds 2 Bedrooms
Edmonds Apartments with Washer-DryerEdmonds Pet Friendly Places
Edmonds Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA
Burien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College