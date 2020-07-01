550 Elm Way 302

Amenities

1 Bedroom, 1 Bath 3rd floor unit in a secured building. Beautiful view of the Puget Sound. Located in the Edmonds "Bowl", the apartment has 1 assigned parking space, and plenty of street parking. New floors and carpets throughout. New windows to bring the view right into your living room. Built in shelving. Plenty of kitchen space. Linen closet. Cable is included with rent. Washer/Dryer in unit, and also has a shared laundry room on the same floor. Community room in building complex. There is a large balcony that overlooks the pool and houses an additional large storage closet. Another large secured storage closet is located in the garage. Bus stop right across the street and downtown Edmonds is just steps away with the Ferry, Sound Transit, Shops, Restaurants, and Beach. Perfect for a young professional, couple or retiree! Building has a lobby, elevator and secure mail area.

No Pets Allowed



