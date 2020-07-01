All apartments in Edmonds
413 12th Pl N
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

413 12th Pl N

413 12th Place North · No Longer Available
Location

413 12th Place North, Edmonds, WA 98020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
413 12th Pl N Available 12/15/19 Views! Views! Views! - This is a very large house located on a very quiet street. Walk in to hard wood floors, a fireplace, look straight and see the Puget Sound. Gorgeous view! Large bonus rooms downstairs. Very spacious, but has a great layout for entertaining, having family over and having room to be! We require 1st month's rent, security deposit, and last month's rent due upon lease signing. The owner has left washer and dryer for tenant's use, but it is tenant's responsibility to do the repairs on. Tenant's are responsible for utilities and maintaining the yard. Please contact Meghan at mweinberg@rpaseattle.com for showings or questions!

-To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/e90e2d20d7
-$45 application fee per adult
-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
-For questions please call or text: (206) 577-0589
-Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
-See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE5245674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 12th Pl N have any available units?
413 12th Pl N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 413 12th Pl N have?
Some of 413 12th Pl N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 12th Pl N currently offering any rent specials?
413 12th Pl N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 12th Pl N pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 12th Pl N is pet friendly.
Does 413 12th Pl N offer parking?
Yes, 413 12th Pl N offers parking.
Does 413 12th Pl N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 413 12th Pl N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 12th Pl N have a pool?
No, 413 12th Pl N does not have a pool.
Does 413 12th Pl N have accessible units?
No, 413 12th Pl N does not have accessible units.
Does 413 12th Pl N have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 12th Pl N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 413 12th Pl N have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 12th Pl N does not have units with air conditioning.

