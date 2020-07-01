Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

413 12th Pl N Available 12/15/19 Views! Views! Views! - This is a very large house located on a very quiet street. Walk in to hard wood floors, a fireplace, look straight and see the Puget Sound. Gorgeous view! Large bonus rooms downstairs. Very spacious, but has a great layout for entertaining, having family over and having room to be! We require 1st month's rent, security deposit, and last month's rent due upon lease signing. The owner has left washer and dryer for tenant's use, but it is tenant's responsibility to do the repairs on. Tenant's are responsible for utilities and maintaining the yard. Please contact Meghan at mweinberg@rpaseattle.com for showings or questions!



-To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/e90e2d20d7

-$45 application fee per adult

-Renters legal liability Insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

-For questions please call or text: (206) 577-0589

-Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

-See additional listings at: https://www.rentseattle.com



