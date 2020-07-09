22906 Edmonds Way Apartment

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Charming, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom apartment home property rental located in Edmonds, WA. It is close to Downtown Edmonds.



The unit is spacious, airy, and bright with laminated floors throughout, sliding glass doors, big windows with blinds, and a fireplace. The lovely kitchen is equipped with epoxy countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. A big vanity cabinet and shower stall furnished its neat bathroom. Double pane/storm windows, ceiling fans, and forced-air heating are installed for climate control. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent. The exterior has a nice deck and patio -- perfect for lounging and entertaining guests. There is an attached and uncovered garage.



It's a pet-friendly home but only cats are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking allowed inside the unit, though.



The tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord is responsible for the HOA fees, water, sewage, and trash.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Hickman Park, Yost Park, and Edmonds City Park.



Bus lines:

416 Edmonds Seattle - 0.1 mile

130 Edmonds Lynnwood - 0.4 mile

115 McCollum Park P&R - Aurora Village - 0.5 mile



