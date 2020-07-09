All apartments in Edmonds
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

22906 Edmonds Way Apartment

22906 Edmonds Way · No Longer Available
Location

22906 Edmonds Way, Edmonds, WA 98020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

Charming, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom apartment home property rental located in Edmonds, WA. It is close to Downtown Edmonds.

The unit is spacious, airy, and bright with laminated floors throughout, sliding glass doors, big windows with blinds, and a fireplace. The lovely kitchen is equipped with epoxy countertops, fine cabinetry with ample storage, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. A big vanity cabinet and shower stall furnished its neat bathroom. Double pane/storm windows, ceiling fans, and forced-air heating are installed for climate control. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent. The exterior has a nice deck and patio -- perfect for lounging and entertaining guests. There is an attached and uncovered garage.

It's a pet-friendly home but only cats are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking allowed inside the unit, though.

The tenant is responsible for electricity, cable, and internet. The landlord is responsible for the HOA fees, water, sewage, and trash.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Hickman Park, Yost Park, and Edmonds City Park.

Bus lines:
416 Edmonds Seattle - 0.1 mile
130 Edmonds Lynnwood - 0.4 mile
115 McCollum Park P&R - Aurora Village - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5789538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22906 Edmonds Way Apartment have any available units?
22906 Edmonds Way Apartment doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 22906 Edmonds Way Apartment have?
Some of 22906 Edmonds Way Apartment's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22906 Edmonds Way Apartment currently offering any rent specials?
22906 Edmonds Way Apartment is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22906 Edmonds Way Apartment pet-friendly?
Yes, 22906 Edmonds Way Apartment is pet friendly.
Does 22906 Edmonds Way Apartment offer parking?
Yes, 22906 Edmonds Way Apartment offers parking.
Does 22906 Edmonds Way Apartment have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22906 Edmonds Way Apartment offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22906 Edmonds Way Apartment have a pool?
No, 22906 Edmonds Way Apartment does not have a pool.
Does 22906 Edmonds Way Apartment have accessible units?
No, 22906 Edmonds Way Apartment does not have accessible units.
Does 22906 Edmonds Way Apartment have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22906 Edmonds Way Apartment has units with dishwashers.
Does 22906 Edmonds Way Apartment have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22906 Edmonds Way Apartment has units with air conditioning.

