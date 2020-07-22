All apartments in Edmonds
Home
/
Edmonds, WA
/
22704 105th AVE W
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

22704 105th AVE W

22704 105th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

22704 105th Avenue West, Edmonds, WA 98020

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
22704 105th AVE W Available 11/01/19 Well-Maintained 4BR/2.5BA Edmonds Home - Available November 1. Welcome to this well maintained 4BR/2.5BA Edmonds home. Enjoy all that this home has to offer including master suite, large living room with fireplace, formal off kitchen dining room and a large bonus room off the entry. Plenty of storage in the large 2-car garage as well as 2 unfinished workrooms. Large backyard perfect for entertaining and a private deck off the master. Close to great shopping, dining and parks. Terms: 1-year lease; $2,295 deposit; No Pets; No Smoking; Tenant pays all utilities including a $25.00 utility invoicing fee. $10.00 of monthly rent will be applied to a Furnace Filter Maintenance Program.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Treasha at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at tfabrizio@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5260243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22704 105th AVE W have any available units?
22704 105th AVE W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
Is 22704 105th AVE W currently offering any rent specials?
22704 105th AVE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22704 105th AVE W pet-friendly?
No, 22704 105th AVE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 22704 105th AVE W offer parking?
Yes, 22704 105th AVE W offers parking.
Does 22704 105th AVE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22704 105th AVE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22704 105th AVE W have a pool?
No, 22704 105th AVE W does not have a pool.
Does 22704 105th AVE W have accessible units?
No, 22704 105th AVE W does not have accessible units.
Does 22704 105th AVE W have units with dishwashers?
No, 22704 105th AVE W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22704 105th AVE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 22704 105th AVE W does not have units with air conditioning.
