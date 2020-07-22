Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

22704 105th AVE W Available 11/01/19 Well-Maintained 4BR/2.5BA Edmonds Home - Available November 1. Welcome to this well maintained 4BR/2.5BA Edmonds home. Enjoy all that this home has to offer including master suite, large living room with fireplace, formal off kitchen dining room and a large bonus room off the entry. Plenty of storage in the large 2-car garage as well as 2 unfinished workrooms. Large backyard perfect for entertaining and a private deck off the master. Close to great shopping, dining and parks. Terms: 1-year lease; $2,295 deposit; No Pets; No Smoking; Tenant pays all utilities including a $25.00 utility invoicing fee. $10.00 of monthly rent will be applied to a Furnace Filter Maintenance Program.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Treasha at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at tfabrizio@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5260243)