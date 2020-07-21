All apartments in Edmonds
Find more places like 22130 92nd Ave W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edmonds, WA
/
22130 92nd Ave W
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

22130 92nd Ave W

22130 92nd Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edmonds
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all

Location

22130 92nd Avenue West, Edmonds, WA 98020

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Edmonds Westgate Location......... -

Must see to appreciate!!!! This home was completely remodeled and now everything is brand new! The entire house (except bathrooms) has beautiful hardwood flooring. Enjoy the open kitchen/ dining area/ family room. The kitchen has Corian countertops, SS appliances, new cabinets, extra deep SS sink and center island. The master suite includes the master bedroom, master bathroom and closet. On the opposite side of the house, there are three additional bedrooms and a full bath. There is a single car garage and a large backyard that can be accessed from the slider in the family room. The home is located close to shopping, downtown Edmonds and the ferry. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5391354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22130 92nd Ave W have any available units?
22130 92nd Ave W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 22130 92nd Ave W have?
Some of 22130 92nd Ave W's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22130 92nd Ave W currently offering any rent specials?
22130 92nd Ave W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22130 92nd Ave W pet-friendly?
Yes, 22130 92nd Ave W is pet friendly.
Does 22130 92nd Ave W offer parking?
Yes, 22130 92nd Ave W offers parking.
Does 22130 92nd Ave W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22130 92nd Ave W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22130 92nd Ave W have a pool?
No, 22130 92nd Ave W does not have a pool.
Does 22130 92nd Ave W have accessible units?
No, 22130 92nd Ave W does not have accessible units.
Does 22130 92nd Ave W have units with dishwashers?
No, 22130 92nd Ave W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22130 92nd Ave W have units with air conditioning?
No, 22130 92nd Ave W does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98020
Trillium
4902 148th St
Edmonds, WA 98026
Compass Apartments
23020 Edmonds Way
Edmonds, WA 98020
Park 210
7309 210th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW
Edmonds, WA 98026

Similar Pages

Edmonds 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEdmonds 2 Bedroom Apartments
Edmonds Apartments with BalconiesEdmonds Apartments with Parking
Edmonds Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WA
Des Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College