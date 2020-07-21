22130 92nd Ave W

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Edmonds Westgate Location......... -



Must see to appreciate!!!! This home was completely remodeled and now everything is brand new! The entire house (except bathrooms) has beautiful hardwood flooring. Enjoy the open kitchen/ dining area/ family room. The kitchen has Corian countertops, SS appliances, new cabinets, extra deep SS sink and center island. The master suite includes the master bedroom, master bathroom and closet. On the opposite side of the house, there are three additional bedrooms and a full bath. There is a single car garage and a large backyard that can be accessed from the slider in the family room. The home is located close to shopping, downtown Edmonds and the ferry. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,000 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5391354)