Edmonds, WA
20620 76th Ave W #J
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

20620 76th Ave W #J

20620 76th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

20620 76th Avenue West, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
20620 76th Ave W #J - (FOR RENT) This town home features laminate flooring on first level, living room with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen opens to a fully fenced yard and patio. 2 bedrooms plus extra room great for small office/den or storage room. 2 assigned parking spaces. Excellent location quick access to freeways, Park N Ride, shopping centers. Close to Edmonds Community College. Great rental. 1 cat ok with $250 pet deposit. Please call Steve Koppel, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-681-0156 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5688212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20620 76th Ave W #J have any available units?
20620 76th Ave W #J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 20620 76th Ave W #J have?
Some of 20620 76th Ave W #J's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20620 76th Ave W #J currently offering any rent specials?
20620 76th Ave W #J isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20620 76th Ave W #J pet-friendly?
Yes, 20620 76th Ave W #J is pet friendly.
Does 20620 76th Ave W #J offer parking?
Yes, 20620 76th Ave W #J does offer parking.
Does 20620 76th Ave W #J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20620 76th Ave W #J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20620 76th Ave W #J have a pool?
No, 20620 76th Ave W #J does not have a pool.
Does 20620 76th Ave W #J have accessible units?
No, 20620 76th Ave W #J does not have accessible units.
Does 20620 76th Ave W #J have units with dishwashers?
No, 20620 76th Ave W #J does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20620 76th Ave W #J have units with air conditioning?
No, 20620 76th Ave W #J does not have units with air conditioning.
