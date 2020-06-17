Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

20620 76th Ave W #J - (FOR RENT) This town home features laminate flooring on first level, living room with a wood burning fireplace. The kitchen opens to a fully fenced yard and patio. 2 bedrooms plus extra room great for small office/den or storage room. 2 assigned parking spaces. Excellent location quick access to freeways, Park N Ride, shopping centers. Close to Edmonds Community College. Great rental. 1 cat ok with $250 pet deposit. Please call Steve Koppel, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-681-0156 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5688212)