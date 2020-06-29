18229 Homeview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

House in Edmonds - Bright, Spacious Split Level Home! The main floor boasts an open kitchen, living room and dining room, with walkout access to the large backyard with an entertaining deck. 2 beds, full bathroom, and the master suite is on this level. The master suite contains walk-in closet and 3/4 bathroom with access to a wrap around deck.

To the right downstairs is a humungous bonus room, the left has another full bathroom, bedroom, kitchenette, and laundry, with access to the 2 car garage.

Tenants are responsible to maintain the landscaping and pay for all utilities. We require 1st month's rent (or pro-rated), deposits, and last month's rent upon move in (however with good credit/rental history we can do 3 equal installments of last month's rent).



Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/7b14a000c5

Questions: Call Meghan (206) 577-0589



(RLNE4520814)