Edmonds, WA
18229 Homeview Drive
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

18229 Homeview Drive

18229 Homeview Drive
Location

18229 Homeview Drive, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
House in Edmonds - Bright, Spacious Split Level Home! The main floor boasts an open kitchen, living room and dining room, with walkout access to the large backyard with an entertaining deck. 2 beds, full bathroom, and the master suite is on this level. The master suite contains walk-in closet and 3/4 bathroom with access to a wrap around deck.
To the right downstairs is a humungous bonus room, the left has another full bathroom, bedroom, kitchenette, and laundry, with access to the 2 car garage.
Tenants are responsible to maintain the landscaping and pay for all utilities. We require 1st month's rent (or pro-rated), deposits, and last month's rent upon move in (however with good credit/rental history we can do 3 equal installments of last month's rent).

Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/7b14a000c5
Questions: Call Meghan (206) 577-0589

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18229 Homeview Drive have any available units?
18229 Homeview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 18229 Homeview Drive have?
Some of 18229 Homeview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18229 Homeview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18229 Homeview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18229 Homeview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18229 Homeview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18229 Homeview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18229 Homeview Drive offers parking.
Does 18229 Homeview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18229 Homeview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18229 Homeview Drive have a pool?
No, 18229 Homeview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18229 Homeview Drive have accessible units?
No, 18229 Homeview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18229 Homeview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18229 Homeview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18229 Homeview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18229 Homeview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

