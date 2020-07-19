All apartments in Edmonds
Last updated March 26 2019 at 8:44 AM

17024 68th Ave. W

17024 68th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

17024 68th Avenue West, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This is truly a Sanctuary in the City! Close to downtown Edmonds, Alderwood mall, and Meadowdale beach trails; yet, upon entering this property you feel like youve stepped into another world. The majestic trees set a magical feel on this half-acre lot with a view of Puget Sound and Olympic peninsula mountains. Enjoy the beautiful sunsets and meals around the picnic table. You or the kiddos may want to jump on the trampoline. On weekends, we often have bonfires out back.

Fully furnished. You will have a private entrance to your own unit, so you can come and go as you please. The unit is 1200 square feet. It consists of: a master bedroom with queen-size bed, walk-in closet and in-room sink with mirror; a full bathroom with shower; a living room with fireplace, flat-screen TV and Netflix; a dining room with table that seats 6; a laundry room with washer and dryer; a common area that can be used to lounge or sleep up to 4 additional people; and a kitchenette. The kitchenette contains: a sink with water filter, convection oven, electric cooktop, microwave, toaster, 4.4 cu. ft. refrigerator/freezer, another 2.2 cu.ft. refrigerator, coffee maker, teapot and dishware.

There is a designated parking spot in the driveway for you, and plenty of street parking in addition.

No smoking or pets. This is a quiet, family neighborhood. Wifi and utilities included. 1-week minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17024 68th Ave. W have any available units?
17024 68th Ave. W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 17024 68th Ave. W have?
Some of 17024 68th Ave. W's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17024 68th Ave. W currently offering any rent specials?
17024 68th Ave. W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17024 68th Ave. W pet-friendly?
Yes, 17024 68th Ave. W is pet friendly.
Does 17024 68th Ave. W offer parking?
Yes, 17024 68th Ave. W offers parking.
Does 17024 68th Ave. W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17024 68th Ave. W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17024 68th Ave. W have a pool?
No, 17024 68th Ave. W does not have a pool.
Does 17024 68th Ave. W have accessible units?
No, 17024 68th Ave. W does not have accessible units.
Does 17024 68th Ave. W have units with dishwashers?
No, 17024 68th Ave. W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17024 68th Ave. W have units with air conditioning?
No, 17024 68th Ave. W does not have units with air conditioning.
