17024 68th Ave. W

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This is truly a Sanctuary in the City! Close to downtown Edmonds, Alderwood mall, and Meadowdale beach trails; yet, upon entering this property you feel like youve stepped into another world. The majestic trees set a magical feel on this half-acre lot with a view of Puget Sound and Olympic peninsula mountains. Enjoy the beautiful sunsets and meals around the picnic table. You or the kiddos may want to jump on the trampoline. On weekends, we often have bonfires out back.



Fully furnished. You will have a private entrance to your own unit, so you can come and go as you please. The unit is 1200 square feet. It consists of: a master bedroom with queen-size bed, walk-in closet and in-room sink with mirror; a full bathroom with shower; a living room with fireplace, flat-screen TV and Netflix; a dining room with table that seats 6; a laundry room with washer and dryer; a common area that can be used to lounge or sleep up to 4 additional people; and a kitchenette. The kitchenette contains: a sink with water filter, convection oven, electric cooktop, microwave, toaster, 4.4 cu. ft. refrigerator/freezer, another 2.2 cu.ft. refrigerator, coffee maker, teapot and dishware.



There is a designated parking spot in the driveway for you, and plenty of street parking in addition.



No smoking or pets. This is a quiet, family neighborhood. Wifi and utilities included. 1-week minimum.