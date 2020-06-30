Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking

1115 4th Ave S, Unit 1D Available 01/25/20 Calais Condominiums ~ Edmonds - Available January 25th - Welcome to this garden level, updated two bedroom condominium located in the heart of Edmonds! Spacious living area with wood laminate flooring and a fireplace for cozy days and nights. Stainless appliances in the kitchen, as well as granite countertops, and room for formal dining. Patio to enjoy westerly sunsets. Two good-sized bedrooms, one full bath, and one 3/4 bath. In-unit washer/dryer in laundry room. One dedicated assigned parking space and one additional unassigned space. Walk to Downtown Edmonds, Ferry Terminal, restaurants, and coffee shops! Close to bus lines and transportation. No pets and no smoking, please.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.



No Pets Allowed



