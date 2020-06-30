All apartments in Edmonds
1115 4th Ave S, Unit 1D
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

1115 4th Ave S, Unit 1D

1115 4th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1115 4th Avenue South, Edmonds, WA 98020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
1115 4th Ave S, Unit 1D Available 01/25/20 Calais Condominiums ~ Edmonds - Available January 25th - Welcome to this garden level, updated two bedroom condominium located in the heart of Edmonds! Spacious living area with wood laminate flooring and a fireplace for cozy days and nights. Stainless appliances in the kitchen, as well as granite countertops, and room for formal dining. Patio to enjoy westerly sunsets. Two good-sized bedrooms, one full bath, and one 3/4 bath. In-unit washer/dryer in laundry room. One dedicated assigned parking space and one additional unassigned space. Walk to Downtown Edmonds, Ferry Terminal, restaurants, and coffee shops! Close to bus lines and transportation. No pets and no smoking, please.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kimberly Brush, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, WA at kim@avenueoneresidential.com or (206) 551-9589.

#avenueoneresidential #edmondsforlease #edmondsrentals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5431335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 4th Ave S, Unit 1D have any available units?
1115 4th Ave S, Unit 1D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 1115 4th Ave S, Unit 1D have?
Some of 1115 4th Ave S, Unit 1D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 4th Ave S, Unit 1D currently offering any rent specials?
1115 4th Ave S, Unit 1D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 4th Ave S, Unit 1D pet-friendly?
No, 1115 4th Ave S, Unit 1D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 1115 4th Ave S, Unit 1D offer parking?
Yes, 1115 4th Ave S, Unit 1D offers parking.
Does 1115 4th Ave S, Unit 1D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 4th Ave S, Unit 1D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 4th Ave S, Unit 1D have a pool?
No, 1115 4th Ave S, Unit 1D does not have a pool.
Does 1115 4th Ave S, Unit 1D have accessible units?
No, 1115 4th Ave S, Unit 1D does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 4th Ave S, Unit 1D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 4th Ave S, Unit 1D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 4th Ave S, Unit 1D have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 4th Ave S, Unit 1D does not have units with air conditioning.

