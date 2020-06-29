13618 1st Ave SW

Amenities

Burien Craftsman ~ PENDING - PENDING

3 bedrooms, 1bathroom

1600 square feet

Kitchen

Living room

Dining room

Daylight Basement

Family room/Den

2 bedrooms upstairs

1 bedroom downstairs



Appliances included:

Stove

Dishwasher

Refrigerator



Parking:

Off street Parking

Detached 2 Car garage



Amenities: Bonus room area, Granite counter tops, Large backyard



About the neighborhood:

Close to public transportation

Near Parks



*Please be sure to verify the School District on your own

Hazel Valley Elementary

Sylvester Middle School

Highline High School



$2195.00 Monthly Rent

$1795.00 Refundable Security Deposit

$ 400.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:

$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable



Renters Insurance required for all tenants.



Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.

253-630-0123 office

Agent: Stephanie Lawson

206-579-5206

www.rentalrain.com



No Pets Allowed



