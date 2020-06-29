All apartments in Burien
Find more places like 13618 1st Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burien, WA
/
13618 1st Ave SW
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

13618 1st Ave SW

13618 1st Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burien
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13618 1st Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA 98166
Linde Terrace

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Burien Craftsman ~ PENDING - PENDING
3 bedrooms, 1bathroom
1600 square feet
Kitchen
Living room
Dining room
Daylight Basement
Family room/Den
2 bedrooms upstairs
1 bedroom downstairs

Appliances included:
Stove
Dishwasher
Refrigerator

Parking:
Off street Parking
Detached 2 Car garage

Amenities: Bonus room area, Granite counter tops, Large backyard

About the neighborhood:
Close to public transportation
Near Parks

*Please be sure to verify the School District on your own
Hazel Valley Elementary
Sylvester Middle School
Highline High School

$2195.00 Monthly Rent
$1795.00 Refundable Security Deposit
$ 400.00 Non Refundable Cleaning Fee:
$ 38.00 Application Fee per adult non-refundable

Renters Insurance required for all tenants.

Meridian Valley Property Management, Inc.
253-630-0123 office
Agent: Stephanie Lawson
206-579-5206
www.rentalrain.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5157554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13618 1st Ave SW have any available units?
13618 1st Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burien, WA.
What amenities does 13618 1st Ave SW have?
Some of 13618 1st Ave SW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13618 1st Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
13618 1st Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13618 1st Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 13618 1st Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burien.
Does 13618 1st Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 13618 1st Ave SW offers parking.
Does 13618 1st Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13618 1st Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13618 1st Ave SW have a pool?
No, 13618 1st Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 13618 1st Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 13618 1st Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 13618 1st Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13618 1st Ave SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 13618 1st Ave SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 13618 1st Ave SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Maverick
15045 5th Avenue Southwest
Burien, WA 98166
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr
Burien, WA 98148
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South
Burien, WA 98148
Alcove at Seahurst
1101 SW 139th St
Burien, WA 98166

Similar Pages

Burien 1 BedroomsBurien 2 Bedrooms
Burien Apartments with ParkingBurien Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Burien Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WA
North Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Riverton Boulevard Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College