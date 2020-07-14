Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ivorywood.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
Ivorywood apartments in Bothell, WA is a charming hillside community located right across the street from the Wayne Golf Course. Our apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-home washer and dryers. Residents can take advantage of our heated outdoor pool and fitness and bike trails. Now you can breathe easy because this community offers smoke-free living. Ivory Wood is located on 522; close to I-405 and just a few minutes to the Kenmore Air Harbor and 15 miles to Seattle.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website