All apartments in Bothell
Find more places like Ivorywood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
Ivorywood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:51 AM

Ivorywood

8700 NE Bothell Way · (469) 804-0147
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bothell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8700 NE Bothell Way, Bothell, WA 98011
Westhill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 304 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,672

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ivorywood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
Ivorywood apartments in Bothell, WA is a charming hillside community located right across the street from the Wayne Golf Course. Our apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-home washer and dryers. Residents can take advantage of our heated outdoor pool and fitness and bike trails. Now you can breathe easy because this community offers smoke-free living. Ivory Wood is located on 522; close to I-405 and just a few minutes to the Kenmore Air Harbor and 15 miles to Seattle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
rent: 50
limit: 3
restrictions: null
Dogs
fee: 150
Cats
fee: 0

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ivorywood have any available units?
Ivorywood has 4 units available starting at $1,672 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ivorywood have?
Some of Ivorywood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ivorywood currently offering any rent specials?
Ivorywood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ivorywood pet-friendly?
Yes, Ivorywood is pet friendly.
Does Ivorywood offer parking?
Yes, Ivorywood offers parking.
Does Ivorywood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ivorywood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ivorywood have a pool?
Yes, Ivorywood has a pool.
Does Ivorywood have accessible units?
No, Ivorywood does not have accessible units.
Does Ivorywood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ivorywood has units with dishwashers.
Does Ivorywood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ivorywood has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Ivorywood?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Emerald Crest
9611 NE 191st St
Bothell, WA 98011
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE
Bothell, WA 98021
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue
Bothell, WA 98011
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd
Bothell, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Bothell 1 BedroomsBothell 2 Bedrooms
Bothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bothell Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown 190th RiverfrontThrasher's Corner Red Hawk
Waynita Simonds Norway Hill
Westhill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cascadia CollegeUniversity of Washington-Bothell Campus
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity