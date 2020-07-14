Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub package receiving

Ivorywood apartments in Bothell, WA is a charming hillside community located right across the street from the Wayne Golf Course. Our apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-home washer and dryers. Residents can take advantage of our heated outdoor pool and fitness and bike trails. Now you can breathe easy because this community offers smoke-free living. Ivory Wood is located on 522; close to I-405 and just a few minutes to the Kenmore Air Harbor and 15 miles to Seattle.