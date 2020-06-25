All apartments in Bothell
Find more places like 9614 NE 183rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
9614 NE 183rd St
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

9614 NE 183rd St

9614 NE 183rd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9614 NE 183rd St, Bothell, WA 98011
Maywood-Beckstrom Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Downtown Bothell Townhome! Perfect Location! - Property Id: 115870

Brand new construction - you will be the first people living here. The location is perfect - easy commute to either Kirkland/Bellevue/Redmond, or to Seattle.

4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Quiet corner unit. Modern kitchen with top of the line appliances including beverage/wine cooler. 3 bedrooms on the top floor, private bedroom on the lower floor. The living room and kitchen are on the center floor. Washer/Dryer included. All appliances brand new. Air Conditioning for those warm summer nights!

Community is also brand new, walking distance to restaurants & bars (McMenamin's, Stack 571, Poquito's, Amaro Bistro, & more), shopping, services, etc. The Burke-Gilman trail is two blocks away. Easy walk, Uber, or bike ride to the Woodinville wine country or Brewery Row in Kenmore.. Northshore school district, Bothell High and UW Bothell also nearby.

Enjoy the good life, live in a million dollar home! Available now! Bonus for move-in within 30 days. Private rental (no agency).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115870
Property Id 115870

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4845653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9614 NE 183rd St have any available units?
9614 NE 183rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 9614 NE 183rd St have?
Some of 9614 NE 183rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9614 NE 183rd St currently offering any rent specials?
9614 NE 183rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9614 NE 183rd St pet-friendly?
No, 9614 NE 183rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 9614 NE 183rd St offer parking?
Yes, 9614 NE 183rd St offers parking.
Does 9614 NE 183rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9614 NE 183rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9614 NE 183rd St have a pool?
No, 9614 NE 183rd St does not have a pool.
Does 9614 NE 183rd St have accessible units?
No, 9614 NE 183rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 9614 NE 183rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9614 NE 183rd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 9614 NE 183rd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9614 NE 183rd St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Emerald Crest
9611 NE 191st St
Bothell, WA 98011
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE
Bothell, WA 98021
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue
Bothell, WA 98011
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011

Similar Pages

Bothell 1 BedroomsBothell 2 Bedrooms
Bothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bothell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown 190th RiverfrontThrasher's Corner Red Hawk
Waynita Simonds Norway Hill
Westhill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cascadia CollegeUniversity of Washington-Bothell Campus
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus