9614 NE 183rd St

Downtown Bothell Townhome! Perfect Location! - Property Id: 115870



Brand new construction - you will be the first people living here. The location is perfect - easy commute to either Kirkland/Bellevue/Redmond, or to Seattle.



4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Quiet corner unit. Modern kitchen with top of the line appliances including beverage/wine cooler. 3 bedrooms on the top floor, private bedroom on the lower floor. The living room and kitchen are on the center floor. Washer/Dryer included. All appliances brand new. Air Conditioning for those warm summer nights!



Community is also brand new, walking distance to restaurants & bars (McMenamin's, Stack 571, Poquito's, Amaro Bistro, & more), shopping, services, etc. The Burke-Gilman trail is two blocks away. Easy walk, Uber, or bike ride to the Woodinville wine country or Brewery Row in Kenmore.. Northshore school district, Bothell High and UW Bothell also nearby.



Enjoy the good life, live in a million dollar home! Available now! Bonus for move-in within 30 days. Private rental (no agency).

No Pets Allowed



