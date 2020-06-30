All apartments in Bothell
9517 North East 180th St
9517 North East 180th St

9517 NE 180th St · No Longer Available
Location

9517 NE 180th St, Bothell, WA 98011
Downtown-190th-Riverfront

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome to another beautiful 1BR 1BA condo presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 9517 NE 180th St Unit B104 Bothell WA. Cedar Crest complex is newly renovated with new siding,roof & windows. Live within walking distance of all the vibrant restaurants & bars along with The Park at Bothell Landing & Burke-Gilman Sammamish River Trail. Lower unit, remodeled with new flooring & new carpet & new paint. Swimming pool is outdoor & seasonal. Excellent rental history. Non-smokers. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Rent is $1400 + $7 processing & reporting fee. Showing appointments are available through showmojo.com or by contacting Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9517 North East 180th St have any available units?
9517 North East 180th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 9517 North East 180th St have?
Some of 9517 North East 180th St's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9517 North East 180th St currently offering any rent specials?
9517 North East 180th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9517 North East 180th St pet-friendly?
No, 9517 North East 180th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 9517 North East 180th St offer parking?
No, 9517 North East 180th St does not offer parking.
Does 9517 North East 180th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9517 North East 180th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9517 North East 180th St have a pool?
Yes, 9517 North East 180th St has a pool.
Does 9517 North East 180th St have accessible units?
No, 9517 North East 180th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9517 North East 180th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9517 North East 180th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9517 North East 180th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9517 North East 180th St does not have units with air conditioning.

