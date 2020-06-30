9517 North East 180th St

Amenities

Welcome to another beautiful 1BR 1BA condo presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 9517 NE 180th St Unit B104 Bothell WA. Cedar Crest complex is newly renovated with new siding,roof & windows. Live within walking distance of all the vibrant restaurants & bars along with The Park at Bothell Landing & Burke-Gilman Sammamish River Trail. Lower unit, remodeled with new flooring & new carpet & new paint. Swimming pool is outdoor & seasonal. Excellent rental history. Non-smokers. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Rent is $1400 + $7 processing & reporting fee. Showing appointments are available through showmojo.com or by contacting Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064