9307 NE 188th St Available 06/26/20 Bothell Home - Available June 26th! Welcome to this sanctuary in the heart of Bothell! Just up the hill from the hustle and bustle of downtown Bothell, this tranquil garden home is perfect for an escape! Lush gardens and a large covered deck await. Recently updated with all new flooring, fresh paint inside and out, new light fixtures and a refurbished sun porch right off the master, makes this home like new. Large living room with wood burning stove and ceiling fan has east-facing windows to take in the lovely yard. Two carpeted bedrooms share a bath and a 3rd room that can be a bedroom or second family room on the other side of the house with its own bathroom and small patio. Galley kitchen with skylights and tons of cabinets. Mudroom area at the end of the kitchen with washer/dryer. Down the walking path from the trex deck is a lovely gazebo, two out-sheds and a stand alone "she-shed" for storage or can be used as an art studio/craft room. Double car port with storage. Within walking distance to Bothell High, easy access to I-405 and everything that Bothell has to offer. Great Northshore schools and close to UW Bothell. Too much yard to handle? No worries as the yard is owner maintained. Pets are ok with a $500 refundable pet deposit but sorry, no smoking.



To review our screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your search browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf



To arrange a tour of this unique property please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at 425-260-3725 or marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com. #avenueoneresidential #forleasebothell #northshorerental #forleasebothell



(RLNE5143718)