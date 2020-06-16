All apartments in Bothell
Find more places like 9307 NE 188th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
9307 NE 188th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

9307 NE 188th St

9307 Northeast 188th Street · (425) 260-3725 ext. 2221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bothell
See all
Westhill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9307 Northeast 188th Street, Bothell, WA 98011
Westhill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9307 NE 188th St · Avail. Jun 26

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
9307 NE 188th St Available 06/26/20 Bothell Home - Available June 26th! Welcome to this sanctuary in the heart of Bothell! Just up the hill from the hustle and bustle of downtown Bothell, this tranquil garden home is perfect for an escape! Lush gardens and a large covered deck await. Recently updated with all new flooring, fresh paint inside and out, new light fixtures and a refurbished sun porch right off the master, makes this home like new. Large living room with wood burning stove and ceiling fan has east-facing windows to take in the lovely yard. Two carpeted bedrooms share a bath and a 3rd room that can be a bedroom or second family room on the other side of the house with its own bathroom and small patio. Galley kitchen with skylights and tons of cabinets. Mudroom area at the end of the kitchen with washer/dryer. Down the walking path from the trex deck is a lovely gazebo, two out-sheds and a stand alone "she-shed" for storage or can be used as an art studio/craft room. Double car port with storage. Within walking distance to Bothell High, easy access to I-405 and everything that Bothell has to offer. Great Northshore schools and close to UW Bothell. Too much yard to handle? No worries as the yard is owner maintained. Pets are ok with a $500 refundable pet deposit but sorry, no smoking.

To review our screening criteria, please copy and paste this link into your search browser: http://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/Application-Criteria.pdf

To arrange a tour of this unique property please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at 425-260-3725 or marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com. #avenueoneresidential #forleasebothell #northshorerental #forleasebothell

(RLNE5143718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9307 NE 188th St have any available units?
9307 NE 188th St has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9307 NE 188th St have?
Some of 9307 NE 188th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9307 NE 188th St currently offering any rent specials?
9307 NE 188th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9307 NE 188th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9307 NE 188th St is pet friendly.
Does 9307 NE 188th St offer parking?
Yes, 9307 NE 188th St does offer parking.
Does 9307 NE 188th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9307 NE 188th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9307 NE 188th St have a pool?
No, 9307 NE 188th St does not have a pool.
Does 9307 NE 188th St have accessible units?
No, 9307 NE 188th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9307 NE 188th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9307 NE 188th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9307 NE 188th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9307 NE 188th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9307 NE 188th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stonemeadow Farms
23028 27th Ave SE
Bothell, WA 98021
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
North Creek Heights
19701 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE
Bothell, WA 98021
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue
Bothell, WA 98011
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd
Bothell, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Bothell 1 BedroomsBothell 2 Bedrooms
Bothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bothell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown 190th RiverfrontThrasher's Corner Red Hawk
Waynita Simonds Norway Hill
Westhill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cascadia CollegeUniversity of Washington-Bothell Campus
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity