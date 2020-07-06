All apartments in Bothell
Find more places like 3901 243rd Pl SE Unit O-104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
3901 243rd Pl SE Unit O-104
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

3901 243rd Pl SE Unit O-104

3901 243rd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3901 243rd Place Southeast, Bothell, WA 98021
North Creek-195th

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
dogs allowed
1 Bed 1 Bath Condo ADA Accesible - This beautiful condo will be available for showing on November 13th and will be ready to move in on November 15th. For now, check out our walk through video!

This spacious ground floor, level, no stairs The floor plan is open but lends privacy to the sleeping space. There is a wood burning fireplace, ADA accessible, private patio and washer/dryer in unit. There are 2 parking spots and one is covered! No stairs from parking to the unit. Wonderful condominium community with a ton of amenities. Condo just 10 minutes from both downtown Bothell and Woodinville.

Cambria Hills amenities include; pool and workout room
Rent includes: Garbage
Resident responsible for Electricity, Water and Sewer
Cats ok with additional pet deposit of $500 refundable
No dogs
This condo comes with 2 parking spots (1 uncovered, 1 covered)

Move in costs:
Security deposit: equal to 1 month of rent
First months rent due in full before move in
Application fee: $40 per person over 18
Move in Fee: $75
Admin Fee: $125

RENTAL CRITERIA AND APPLICATION DISCLOSURE

The following information will be accessed as part of the screening of any applications for tenancy:

- All information on your application.
- Your rental history via any identifiable prior Landlords
- Credit reports via a third-party Consumer Reporting Agency
- Public records regarding criminal conviction history or registration as a sex offender
- Personal references.
- Verification of employment and/or income (or rental subsidy) amounts.
- Public records regarding civil court records.
- Any other information provided by the applicant (such as anticipated length of tenancy, tenancy commencement date, etc.).
- Any offers or proposals you may choose to make to us (additional rent or deposit funds, extended lease term, guarantors or co-signers, etc.).

General Information:

- Applicant on time for showing appointment, or timely call to reschedule
- Positive government issued picture ID for all adult
- Fully completed application, without material omissions, for every occupant.
- Demonstration of ability to pay complete deposit and rent
- Applications will not be reviewed until received in full. Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until the applications from all members of the group are received.

Income/Credit Requirements:

- General rule is that income from the applicants intending to sign the lease must (collectively) equal or exceed 3 times the rent.
- Proof of adequate income (or reserves) to verify ability to pay rent on time throughout the lease term (select one or more):
Verification of employment and salary/wages.
Recent paystubs from verifiable employer
Tax return copies for self-employed applicants.
Proof of regular investment earnings, social security or other form of governmental rental supplement.
Any additional sources of income that applicant wishes to disclose (i.e. child or spousal support, trust income, financial reserves, etc).
Any rental subsidies which you wish us to consider. NOTE: Exceptions to minimum income requirements are applicable for Section 8/subsidized applicants as provided in SMC 14.08.040(F).
- Favorable credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate that the applicant has a pattern of failure to timely pay financial obligations.

Rental History:

- For applicants with prior rental history, favorable references must be received from minimum of last two landlords
- For applicants without prior rental history, adequate personal references for equivalent to two favorable past landlord references.
-Applicant agrees to obtain insurance protecting the premises from loss or damage caused by Resident(s)/Guest(s) negligence. A minimum of $100,000 of liability coverage needs to be obtained by the provider of your choice. Alternatively, you can use our provider at cost of $12.50 per month and the charge will appear on your lease with your rent charge. All monies received are applied to fees first then rent.

Guarantors:

- Applicants who do not meet our minimum criteria based upon income and/or credit requirements may propose a Guarantor.
- Guarantors are not accepted where the prior landlord or personal references do not meet our minimum criteria

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5273554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 243rd Pl SE Unit O-104 have any available units?
3901 243rd Pl SE Unit O-104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 3901 243rd Pl SE Unit O-104 have?
Some of 3901 243rd Pl SE Unit O-104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 243rd Pl SE Unit O-104 currently offering any rent specials?
3901 243rd Pl SE Unit O-104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 243rd Pl SE Unit O-104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 243rd Pl SE Unit O-104 is pet friendly.
Does 3901 243rd Pl SE Unit O-104 offer parking?
Yes, 3901 243rd Pl SE Unit O-104 offers parking.
Does 3901 243rd Pl SE Unit O-104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3901 243rd Pl SE Unit O-104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 243rd Pl SE Unit O-104 have a pool?
Yes, 3901 243rd Pl SE Unit O-104 has a pool.
Does 3901 243rd Pl SE Unit O-104 have accessible units?
No, 3901 243rd Pl SE Unit O-104 does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 243rd Pl SE Unit O-104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3901 243rd Pl SE Unit O-104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3901 243rd Pl SE Unit O-104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3901 243rd Pl SE Unit O-104 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Emerald Crest
9611 NE 191st St
Bothell, WA 98011
North Creek Heights
19701 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE
Bothell, WA 98021
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way
Bothell, WA 98011
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011

Similar Pages

Bothell 1 BedroomsBothell 2 Bedrooms
Bothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bothell Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown 190th RiverfrontThrasher's Corner Red Hawk
Waynita Simonds Norway Hill
Westhill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cascadia CollegeUniversity of Washington-Bothell Campus
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus