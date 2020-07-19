All apartments in Bothell
Find more places like 3318 238th Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
3318 238th Pl SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3318 238th Pl SE

3318 238th Pl SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3318 238th Pl SE, Bothell, WA 98021
Fitzgerald-35th SE

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Application Pending! Brand New Beautiful Designer Home with all the Luxury you could ask for! - This Beautiful Brand new home located in a prime location in Bothell is just what you've been searching for. This 4 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath home is breathtaking. Located right next to the greenbelt take in all that nature has to offer without being completely surrounded by other homes. This home features all top of the line designs and textures. Walking into the home you'll enter through the spacious entry way into a huge great room. Around the corner you'll find the cozy spacious living room with an electric fireplace and the top grade gorgeous kitchen featuring all stainless steel appliances. Upstairs offers plenty of space with four spacious bedrooms and room for an office and guest rooms. You'll also find a massive bonus room, and spacious master suite with a huge walk in closet, and a beautiful 5 piece bathroom. Do not miss this opportunity!!

SQ FT: 2,816

YEAR BUILT: 2018

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Alderbrook Lane

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Woodin
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Leota
HIGH SCHOOL: Woodinville

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are
submitted)

PET POLICY: No Pets.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $3,200.00

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $400.00

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4600024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3318 238th Pl SE have any available units?
3318 238th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 3318 238th Pl SE have?
Some of 3318 238th Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3318 238th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
3318 238th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3318 238th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3318 238th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 3318 238th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 3318 238th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 3318 238th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3318 238th Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3318 238th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 3318 238th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 3318 238th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 3318 238th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3318 238th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3318 238th Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3318 238th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3318 238th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE
Bothell, WA 98012
North Creek Heights
19701 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE
Bothell, WA 98021
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd
Bothell, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Bothell 1 BedroomsBothell 2 Bedrooms
Bothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bothell Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown 190th RiverfrontThrasher's Corner Red Hawk
Waynita Simonds Norway Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cascadia CollegeUniversity of Washington-Bothell Campus
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus