3318 238th Pl SE

Application Pending! Brand New Beautiful Designer Home with all the Luxury you could ask for! - This Beautiful Brand new home located in a prime location in Bothell is just what you've been searching for. This 4 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath home is breathtaking. Located right next to the greenbelt take in all that nature has to offer without being completely surrounded by other homes. This home features all top of the line designs and textures. Walking into the home you'll enter through the spacious entry way into a huge great room. Around the corner you'll find the cozy spacious living room with an electric fireplace and the top grade gorgeous kitchen featuring all stainless steel appliances. Upstairs offers plenty of space with four spacious bedrooms and room for an office and guest rooms. You'll also find a massive bonus room, and spacious master suite with a huge walk in closet, and a beautiful 5 piece bathroom. Do not miss this opportunity!!



SQ FT: 2,816



YEAR BUILT: 2018



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Alderbrook Lane



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Northshore

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Woodin

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Leota

HIGH SCHOOL: Woodinville



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are

submitted)



PET POLICY: No Pets.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required



No Smoking On the Premises



Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:



Refundable Security Deposit: $3,200.00



Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00



Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $400.00



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



