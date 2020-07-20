24028 40th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage media room

Bothell-Woodinville. 3 bdrms + Den with full Bath, 2 car gar, Granite kitchen, Cherry floors - Tiburon Heights

Very nice home in North Creek area of Bothell - Woodinville. Just 1 minute to the 405 freeway. Central location is 17 minutes to Microsoft, 14 minutes to Bellevue, and 18 minutes to Boeing.

* This home features beautiful cherry wood floors on the main level.

* The kitchen features Gas cook top, Granite counters , Stainless appliances.

* Formal living room and Family room on the main floor.

* Upstairs are 3 bedrooms including the Master which features a vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, private bath with soaking tub, double sinks & separate shower.

* Downstairs is a Den that has an attached full bathroom making it a nice home office, home theater (no closet and no window so it cant be a bedroom).

* There is a small fenced in yard in the front of the home...just enough for a little gardening.

* Nice newer washer and dryer included. Attached 2 car garage. Gas heat and hot water.

Dog under 20 lbs will be considered. No Cats.

2 year lease is available if desired.

Please call 425-217-3598 OR visit the link below too schedule a tour, https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc Gregory Property Management.



(RLNE2050177)