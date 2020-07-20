24028 40th Ave SE

Amenities
Bothell-Woodinville. 3 bdrms + Den with full Bath, 2 car gar, Granite kitchen, Cherry floors - Tiburon Heights
Very nice home in North Creek area of Bothell - Woodinville. Just 1 minute to the 405 freeway. Central location is 17 minutes to Microsoft, 14 minutes to Bellevue, and 18 minutes to Boeing.
* This home features beautiful cherry wood floors on the main level.
* The kitchen features Gas cook top, Granite counters , Stainless appliances.
* Formal living room and Family room on the main floor.
* Upstairs are 3 bedrooms including the Master which features a vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, private bath with soaking tub, double sinks & separate shower.
* Downstairs is a Den that has an attached full bathroom making it a nice home office, home theater (no closet and no window so it cant be a bedroom).
* There is a small fenced in yard in the front of the home...just enough for a little gardening.
* Nice newer washer and dryer included. Attached 2 car garage. Gas heat and hot water.
Dog under 20 lbs will be considered. No Cats.
2 year lease is available if desired.
Please call 425-217-3598 OR visit the link below too schedule a tour, https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc Gregory Property Management.
(RLNE2050177)