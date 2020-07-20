All apartments in Bothell
24028 40th Ave SE

24028 40th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

24028 40th Avenue Southeast, Bothell, WA 98021
North Creek-195th

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
media room
Bothell-Woodinville. 3 bdrms + Den with full Bath, 2 car gar, Granite kitchen, Cherry floors - Tiburon Heights
Very nice home in North Creek area of Bothell - Woodinville. Just 1 minute to the 405 freeway. Central location is 17 minutes to Microsoft, 14 minutes to Bellevue, and 18 minutes to Boeing.
* This home features beautiful cherry wood floors on the main level.
* The kitchen features Gas cook top, Granite counters , Stainless appliances.
* Formal living room and Family room on the main floor.
* Upstairs are 3 bedrooms including the Master which features a vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, private bath with soaking tub, double sinks & separate shower.
* Downstairs is a Den that has an attached full bathroom making it a nice home office, home theater (no closet and no window so it cant be a bedroom).
* There is a small fenced in yard in the front of the home...just enough for a little gardening.
* Nice newer washer and dryer included. Attached 2 car garage. Gas heat and hot water.
Dog under 20 lbs will be considered. No Cats.
2 year lease is available if desired.
Please call 425-217-3598 OR visit the link below too schedule a tour, https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc Gregory Property Management.

(RLNE2050177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24028 40th Ave SE have any available units?
24028 40th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 24028 40th Ave SE have?
Some of 24028 40th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24028 40th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
24028 40th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24028 40th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 24028 40th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 24028 40th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 24028 40th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 24028 40th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24028 40th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24028 40th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 24028 40th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 24028 40th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 24028 40th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 24028 40th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24028 40th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24028 40th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24028 40th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
