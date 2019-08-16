21804 3rd Dr SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Great House for Rent - located near major highways and shopping centers. Enjoy an easy commute to Seattle, Redmond, Bellevue, or Everett! This is an amply sized house with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, office/den, living room, family room, kitchen, loft, laundry room, 2-car garage, backyard deck, and even a master's balcony. Stainless steel appliances. Renovated lower level w/ new bonus room/theater & 2 more bedrooms or office. Many tasteful updates throughout, including new windows, doors, flooring, paint, lighting. Soundproof basement w new wet bar. Quiet dead end street w/ mature trees. Northshore School District.



(RLNE5106335)