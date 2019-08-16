All apartments in Bothell
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

21804 3rd Dr SE

21804 3rd Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

21804 3rd Drive Southeast, Bothell, WA 98021
Queensborough-Brentwood-Crystal Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Great House for Rent - located near major highways and shopping centers. Enjoy an easy commute to Seattle, Redmond, Bellevue, or Everett! This is an amply sized house with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, office/den, living room, family room, kitchen, loft, laundry room, 2-car garage, backyard deck, and even a master's balcony. Stainless steel appliances. Renovated lower level w/ new bonus room/theater & 2 more bedrooms or office. Many tasteful updates throughout, including new windows, doors, flooring, paint, lighting. Soundproof basement w new wet bar. Quiet dead end street w/ mature trees. Northshore School District.

(RLNE5106335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21804 3rd Dr SE have any available units?
21804 3rd Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 21804 3rd Dr SE have?
Some of 21804 3rd Dr SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21804 3rd Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
21804 3rd Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21804 3rd Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 21804 3rd Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 21804 3rd Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 21804 3rd Dr SE offers parking.
Does 21804 3rd Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21804 3rd Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21804 3rd Dr SE have a pool?
No, 21804 3rd Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 21804 3rd Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 21804 3rd Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 21804 3rd Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21804 3rd Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21804 3rd Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21804 3rd Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
