All apartments in Bothell
Find more places like 20225 107th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
20225 107th Ave NE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

20225 107th Ave NE

20225 107th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20225 107th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA 98011
Maywood-Beckstrom Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely Maywood Hills Tri-level on Large Private Lot - ***Application Pending***

This home features new carpets and paint, a bright kitchen with an eating area and vaulted ceilings in the spacious living and dining rooms. There are f our good sized bedrooms on the upper level.The lower level family room has access to the backyard with a patio and sport court. Walk to elementary & middle schools in highly rated Northshore School District. Located just minutes to downtown Bothell, Bothell Landing Park, Sammamish River Trail and freeways. A must see home!

Pets are a case by case basis.

To schedule a showing please go to showdigs.co/6620g

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available

#2092

(RLNE5615197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20225 107th Ave NE have any available units?
20225 107th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
Is 20225 107th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
20225 107th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20225 107th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 20225 107th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 20225 107th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 20225 107th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 20225 107th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20225 107th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20225 107th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 20225 107th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 20225 107th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 20225 107th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 20225 107th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20225 107th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20225 107th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20225 107th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonemeadow Farms
23028 27th Ave SE
Bothell, WA 98021
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Emerald Crest
9611 NE 191st St
Bothell, WA 98011
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way
Bothell, WA 98011
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011

Similar Pages

Bothell 1 BedroomsBothell 2 Bedrooms
Bothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bothell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown 190th RiverfrontThrasher's Corner Red Hawk
Waynita Simonds Norway Hill
Westhill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cascadia CollegeUniversity of Washington-Bothell Campus
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus