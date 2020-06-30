20225 107th Ave NE

Amenities

Lovely Maywood Hills Tri-level on Large Private Lot - ***Application Pending***



This home features new carpets and paint, a bright kitchen with an eating area and vaulted ceilings in the spacious living and dining rooms. There are f our good sized bedrooms on the upper level.The lower level family room has access to the backyard with a patio and sport court. Walk to elementary & middle schools in highly rated Northshore School District. Located just minutes to downtown Bothell, Bothell Landing Park, Sammamish River Trail and freeways. A must see home!



Pets are a case by case basis.



To schedule a showing please go to showdigs.co/6620g



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available



