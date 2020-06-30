20225 107th Ave NE

Amenities
Lovely Maywood Hills Tri-level on Large Private Lot - ***Application Pending***
This home features new carpets and paint, a bright kitchen with an eating area and vaulted ceilings in the spacious living and dining rooms. There are f our good sized bedrooms on the upper level.The lower level family room has access to the backyard with a patio and sport court. Walk to elementary & middle schools in highly rated Northshore School District. Located just minutes to downtown Bothell, Bothell Landing Park, Sammamish River Trail and freeways. A must see home!
Pets are a case by case basis.
To schedule a showing please go to showdigs.co/6620g
Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent
Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available
#2092
(RLNE5615197)