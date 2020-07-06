All apartments in Bothell
Find more places like 19134 94th PL NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
19134 94th PL NE
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

19134 94th PL NE

19134 94th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19134 94th Place Northeast, Bothell, WA 98011
Westhill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
19134 94th PL NE Available 02/01/20 Beautifully Remodeled Rambler in Prime Location - This beautifully remodeled rambler sits on a large fully fenced yard on a quiet cul de sac. The 3 bedroom 2 bath home features hardwood laminate flooring throughout. The open floor plan in the living area is comfortable and functional. There is an additional bonus room off the dining area. The master bedroom is huge and opens onto the deck. Both bathrooms are completely new. The back yard has a wonderful new deck perfect for entertaining. Located in the downtown area of Bothell close to shopping, restaurants, award winning schools and parks. Inquire below.

Utility administrative fee is $13.50 month.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5487538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19134 94th PL NE have any available units?
19134 94th PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 19134 94th PL NE have?
Some of 19134 94th PL NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19134 94th PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
19134 94th PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19134 94th PL NE pet-friendly?
No, 19134 94th PL NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 19134 94th PL NE offer parking?
No, 19134 94th PL NE does not offer parking.
Does 19134 94th PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19134 94th PL NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19134 94th PL NE have a pool?
No, 19134 94th PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 19134 94th PL NE have accessible units?
No, 19134 94th PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 19134 94th PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19134 94th PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19134 94th PL NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19134 94th PL NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Crest
9611 NE 191st St
Bothell, WA 98011
North Creek Heights
19701 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way
Bothell, WA 98011
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue
Bothell, WA 98011
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Edition Apartments
18420 102nd Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd
Bothell, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Bothell 1 BedroomsBothell 2 Bedrooms
Bothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bothell Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown 190th RiverfrontThrasher's Corner Red Hawk
Waynita Simonds Norway Hill
Westhill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cascadia CollegeUniversity of Washington-Bothell Campus
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus