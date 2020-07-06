Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

19134 94th PL NE Available 02/01/20 Beautifully Remodeled Rambler in Prime Location - This beautifully remodeled rambler sits on a large fully fenced yard on a quiet cul de sac. The 3 bedroom 2 bath home features hardwood laminate flooring throughout. The open floor plan in the living area is comfortable and functional. There is an additional bonus room off the dining area. The master bedroom is huge and opens onto the deck. Both bathrooms are completely new. The back yard has a wonderful new deck perfect for entertaining. Located in the downtown area of Bothell close to shopping, restaurants, award winning schools and parks. Inquire below.



Utility administrative fee is $13.50 month.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5487538)